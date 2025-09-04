Truecaller adds info about call intent

Truecaller has added a new feature to its caller identity service: it can now tell users not only who is calling, but the intent behind the call.

Using artificial intelligence (AI), Truecaller can now provide contextual insights on incoming calls. It also includes summaries of user comments, which can be useful in flagging potential fraud and identifying possible spam.

“People hesitate to answer unknown calls because they lack context and in today’s world, context is everything,” says Rishit Jhunjhunwala, global CEO of Truecaller. “Truecaller was built to solve this: not just to identify who’s calling, but to help you understand why. Is it someone from your network, a delivery, a business or a scam. Our AI uses real-time data and contextual signals to give you clarity the moment your phone rings, turning uncertainty into informed choice. Knowing ‘who’ is calling is only part of the story.”

Truecaller’s Caller ID is powered by an AI-driven engine that interprets billions of signals from calls, messages, and user feedback across the globe, delivering real-time intelligence that evolves with user behaviour, communication patterns, and emerging global spam and fraud threats.

This means Truecaller can

Indicate whether the caller is a known fraudster or part of a scam network

Tell users if the number is “likely a business” or “likely important”, even if there is not enough community feedback

Classify the type of business — for example, Delivery, Customer Support or Insurance

Alert users about suspicious behavior, even before that number has been widely reported by the community

Provide a single line AI summary of hundreds of user comments, while the phone is still ringing.

Truecaller identified more than 56-billion spam and fraud calls in 2024. According to the Global Anti‑Scam Alliance and Feedzai, worldwide losses from scams topped an estimated $1,03-trillion in 2024.