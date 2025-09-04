Westcon-Comstor signs 1Password distribution

Westcon-Comstor has signed a distribution agreement with 1Password, which provides Extended Access Management (XAM).

The collaboration will see Westcon-Comstor deploy its value-added services spanning training, technical enablement and data to empower partners to scale end-user enterprise adoption of 1Password Extended Access Management.

Partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) can capitalise on the short sales cycles and quick route to revenue offered by 1Password Extended Access Management, while meeting surging enterprise demand for secure, scalable and simplified access management in increasingly complex distributed and AI-driven environments.

As part of the agreement, 1Password will leverage Intelligent Demand, Westcon-Comstor’s lead generation programme that uses predictive analytics to drive growth, enhance customer lifetime value and identify new markets.

1Password is trusted by more than 165 000 businesses and millions of consumers globally to close the Access-Trust Gap: the security risks posed by unfederated identities, unmanaged apps, devices and AI agents accessing sensitive company data without proper governance controls. Designed for the realities of modern work, 1Password Extended Access Management secures every sign-in, to every app, from every device – including the managed and unmanaged ones that legacy IAM, IGA, and MDM tools can’t reach.

The distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor comes at a time of rapid innovation and expansion for 1Password. The vendor recently added next-generation access security and new capabilities to its Extended Access Management platform. Last year, 1Password launched a global partner programme and strengthened its EMEA presence with significant business growth, key customer wins and region-specific product capabilities. At the time, 1Password announced that over one-third of its B2B customers were based in EMEA.

“This strategic agreement with 1Password complements and enhances our identity security offering perfectly, exemplifying our commitment to providing partners and their customers with best-of-breed security solutions and allowing us to address previously unmet needs,” says Daniel Hurel, senior vice-president: Westcon EMEA go-to-market at Westcon-Comstor. “We look forward to playing a central role in driving 1Password’s channel-led growth across the EMEA region, particularly given the company’s ambition, dynamism and commitment to the channel.”

Oliver Cheal, vice-president: EMEA at 1Password, comments: “Our agreement with Westcon Next Generation Solutions is a pivotal milestone that expands the reach of 1Password Extended Access Management across EMEA. By combining Westcon’s deep channel expertise and strategic network with our category-defining identity security platform, we’re opening new routes to market, accelerating partner success, and addressing urgent identity and AI security needs across the region.”