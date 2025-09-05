Bolt strengthens safety measures

Following recent attacks on e-hailing drivers, Bolt says it is sending a clear message: Any act of violence or criminal behaviour against drivers or passengers will not be tolerated.

To protect drivers, new high-risk area alerts are being introduced to warn them of unsafe zones before they accept trips, the company says. Drivers will not be penalised for declining these trips, empowering them to make informed decisions about their safety.

“Growth means nothing without safety,” says Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa. “We will not tolerate attacks on drivers or passengers on our platform. Safety is non-negotiable and we are committed to doing everything we can to protect the millions of people who trust us every day.”

Kalajdzic says Bolt is reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against violence and is committed to supporting investigations and working hand in hand with government and law enforcement to ensure perpetrators are held accountable. Anyone found guilty of misconduct or criminal behaviour will be permanently removed from the platform.

Passengers are encouraged to take simple precautions to protect themselves – including verifying driver details in the app before boarding, waiting in safe and visible areas, sharing trip details with family and friends, and reporting suspicious behaviour immediately.

All drivers undergo strict vetting before being allowed on to the platform including criminal record checks, licence and PrDP verification, and ongoing identity verification through random selfie checks to ensure only the authorised driver is behind the wheel.