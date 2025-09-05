New head for Ericsson South Africa

Sandile Dhlomo has been appointed head of Ericsson South Africa and a member of the company’s West and Southern Africa leadership team.

With over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and digital industry – and having held several senior roles in the African continent – Dhlomo has strategic leadership experience in ICT, network consulting, business development, and marketing across sub-Saharan Africa, including Algeria, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.

Majda Lahlou Kassi, vice-president and head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, says: “We are committed to ensuring a strong, localised focus in our key markets – and South Africa remains a priority for Ericsson in the region. Sandile’s industry expertise, deep local insights, and proven leadership will drive our growth ambitions while reinforcing our trusted partnerships in South Africa.”

Dhlomo adds: “I am honoured to take on this role to head our operations in South Africa at such a dynamic time for the industry. My focus will be on accelerating innovation, creating value with our customers, and contributing to the digital transformation journey of the country. South Africa has immense potential and, together with the Ericsson team, we will unlock opportunities for sustainable digital growth in line with our #AfricaInMotion vision.”