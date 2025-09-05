Redvine expands into Europe

Redvine Networks, the managed secure SD-WAN and networking service provider and VeloCloud distributor, is expanding its global footprint with the launch of four European gateway locations and the establishment of a strategic presence in France.

“At Redvine, we see ourselves as an extension of our customers’ IT teams, bringing simplicity and transparency to the complex world of networking,” says Binesh George, CEO of Redvine Networks. “We have delivered success in Africa, and now we are bringing our experience to Europe. This is not about lifting and shifting a model but about translating a proven approach into new markets where enterprises are equally demanding agility, visibility, and control.”

The four new gateway locations, strategically selected for optimal latency and redundancy, provide a strong European backbone that will allow Redvine to support multinational customers, enable intelligent traffic routing, and deliver enhanced performance at the edge. With these sites, Redvine customers can connect to major cloud platforms, enterprise branches, and regional hubs with minimal friction and full real-time visibility.

To support the rollout, Redvine has partnered with AnotherPeak.

Redvine operates on a provider-neutral, performance-first model, taking a fully agnostic approach.

“Our model resonates in Europe because organisations here are starting to realise that poor network quality commitment is now a source of business risk,” says George. “They want real SLAs, real transparency, and real support. That is what we deliver.”