Vumacam takes to the skies

Vumacam is partnering with Drone Force to step up crime prevention and monitoring in South Africa.

Drone Force deploys CAA-compliant unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) housed in docking stations that enable remote operation. These “drone-in-a-box” solutions can launch, land,and recharge themselves, ensuring constant readiness in most weather conditions, day or night.

The system is SACAA-approved and PSIRA-accredited, so deployments follow strict legal and ethical protocols.

“Drone Force provides security teams a new vantage point,” says David De Lima, CEO of Drone Force. “When combined with Vumacam’s ground coverage, it creates a complete picture that ensures criminals truly have nowhere to hide.”

Ricky Croock, CEO of Vumacam, comments: “This partnership is a natural extension of Vumacam’s mission to deliver world-class security intelligence. With Drone Force, we are taking surveillance to new heights. Together, we combine ground-based intelligence with aerial superiority, ensuring faster interventions, smarter resource allocation, and ultimately, safer communities.”