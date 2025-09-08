Calling all young innovators …

Young entrepreneurs in Johannesburg and Cape Town have a chance to secure vital support and funding to grow their businesses with applications now open for an incubation programme that boosts innovative enterprises and job creation.

The Orange Corners Designs Incubation programme is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and is being managed by the Craft and Design Institute (CDI). The 12-month intensive programme will provide 20 selected entrepreneurs in each city with impactful workshops, masterclasses, and one-on-one mentoring to help refine their products/services, strengthen business systems, and address critical market needs.

In addition, participants may apply for a financial grant to support their growth plans from the Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF) – which the CDI also manages. Successful applicants can unlock total funding of R53 000 over six to nine months which includes a R32 000 prototyping grant if certain milestones are met.

The programme, which is also supported by matched funding from the City of Cape Town, the V&A Waterfront, Constitution Hill, and the Department of Small Business Development is tailored to assist businesses with high potential for impact and scalability – especially those led by youth and women. It focuses on innovative businesses that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in areas such as the circular/green economy, digital, creative, and agricultural sectors, among others.

Orange Corners is a global initiative of the Netherlands that supports young entrepreneurs across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Since its launch in 2024, the South African programme run by the CDI has supported 67 businesses to date in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“We are looking for bold young entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 who are ready to grow thriving businesses,” says Khanya Mpuang, manager of the Orange Corners Designs programme at CDI. “This programme is not just about funding – it’s about equipping innovators with the skills, confidence, and networks to grow sustainable enterprises that create jobs and contribute to the SDGs. We encourage anyone with the drive to make a difference to apply.”

Fourteen Johannesburg entrepreneurs graduated from the first incubation programme in June this year, while 16 Cape Town entrepreneurs graduated in July.

Johannesburg jewellery designer Phindile Kotane, founder of PeachyPlum accessories, says: “Joining the programme has been a truly rewarding experience. Each part of the journey pushed me beyond what I was used to – and the mentorship and workshops played a big role in strengthening my business.”

Kotane has been selected for the Orange Corners Alumni Accelerator Programme, facilitated by the Netherlands-based Forward Incubator (Forward·Inc) in collaboration with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, to steer businesses into their next growth phase.

Sifiso Mthethwa of Maphike Inc Attorneys reports a steady increase in revenue. “We have expanded our market contacts and are now in talks with people from Geneva, Davos, Zurich and Amsterdam. We have also hired two new people this year.”

The programme has also had a positive impact on Cape Town graduates:

Samantha van Rooyen , founder of Unearthed Décor , increased revenue by over 40% during the past three months compared to when she started the programme.

increased revenue by over 40% during the past three months compared to when she started the programme. Mel Laubscher, founder of GenderWearSA , increased revenue by an impressive 1 286%. The brand was only one month old and under new ownership when it began the Orange Corners Designs programme and underwent an extensive rebranding process.

Faizel Abrahams, founder of UpCycle Designs, says key takeaways included the learning tools to run a business successfully, networking, and financial assistance. “We were able to venture into what we really wanted to do and streamline our production.”

Marleen van Wyk, founder of Kinkel Jewellery, says: “My programme highlights were meeting fellow entrepreneurs and being able to collaborate and get advice from them – and also to rethink my whole business and plan to improve it.”

Mapitso Thaisi, founder of Shweshwekini Active Wear, says highlights were meeting like-minded entrepreneurs, learning about the financial vehicles for running a business, and funding that enabled her to experiment with new products.

The latest programme starts in January 2026 and applicants are urged to apply by 10 October here: https://www.thecdi.org.za/page/OCD