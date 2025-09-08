Cisco’s lower prices drive WiFi 7 surge

Enterprise class Wireless LAN (WLAN) revenue grew by double-digits for the second consecutive quarter – confirming its emergence from the doldrums of 2024, according to a new report from Dell’Oro Group.

“Cisco has kept its average WiFi 7 AP price significantly below the price of WiFi 6E when it was first introduced,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “This was a catalyst for adoption in the second quarter, encouraging the market transition to the latest WiFi standard.

“Licence revenues continue to play a big part in the market growth,” Morgan adds. “AI Operations is becoming an important part of IT vendors’ offers and more enterprises are paying a recurring fee for licences that enable highly valuable AI-fueled features.”

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2025 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report include:

CommScope and Ubiquiti both had WLAN revenue growth of over 70% YoY.

North America expanded more than any other region, expanding over 20%.

Public Cloud-managed WLAN grew faster than the overall market, thanks to the accumulating nature of recurring licence fees.