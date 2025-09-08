Consumers driving strong growth in smart vacuums

The global smart vacuum market recorded shipments of 6,17-million units in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a 20,5% YoY increase, according to the latest data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker.

“Smart vacuum vendors have increasingly prioritised international expansion with a strong emphasis on premium product development and innovation,” says Claire Zhao, senior analyst at IDC China. “In addition to smart vacuums, leading manufacturers are broadening their portfolios to include a wider range of robotic cleaning solutions and traditional home appliances.

“Market concentration continues to rise, with top vendors capturing a growing share of global shipments,” Zhao adds. “The recent entry of new players, such as DJI, underscores the intensifying competition in this space. Despite this, global penetration remains relatively low – particularly in emerging markets – where significant growth opportunities remain. IDC anticipates continued momentum in the sector driven by advancements in AI and the integration of robotic features such as articulated arms.”

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC, comments: “Pricing diversity has improved significantly in recent quarters. Entry-level models are now available for a few hundred dollars making smart vacuums more accessible to a broader consumer base. At the same time, premium models – featuring advanced AI, robotic appendages, and enhanced mopping capabilities – are approaching the $3 000 mark.

“Consumers in mature markets continue to find value in these high-end offerings, particularly when compared to the rising cost of manual labour.

“Vendors are also shifting from a volume-driven approach to one focused on ecosystem development and brand differentiation,” continues Ubrani. “This includes tighter integration with smart home platforms, exclusive retail partnerships, and a stronger emphasis on post-purchase services – all of which are helping brands build long-term customer loyalty and recurring revenue in an increasingly competitive market.”

Roborock shipped 1,34-million units in Q2 2025, bringing its total for the first half of the year to 2,33-million units. The company achieved a 67,9% YoY growth in H1 2025. Roborock led in unit shipments across several markets including Northern Europe, Germany, Korea, and Turkey – where it captured over 50% market share. The company has expanded its direct-to-consumer operations in Europe and strengthened its presence on Amazon across major European countries. In North America, shipments rose 65,3% YoY, with Roborock now reaching over 700 cities and tailoring product features to regional preferences such as carpet usage.

Ecovacs shipped 869 925 units in Q2 2025, marking a 35,9% YoY increase. The company continued to grow its global footprint through a diversified product lineup and a focus on premium offerings. Ecovacs maintained its leadership in the domestic market and leveraged its offline retail strengths to stabilise its international market share, which rose to 14,1%.

Dreame shipped 376 995 units in Europe during Q2 2025, securing a 25,5% market share in the region and ranked first within the region. The company also experienced strong growth in the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Dreame’s latest high-end models emphasise AI and bionic robotic arm technologies.

Xiaomi shipped 629 807 units globally in Q2 2025, maintaining a stable YoY market share. The company continued to perform well in the mid-range segment, particularly in emerging markets where it leveraged its brand recognition, cost-effectiveness, and distribution network.

Narwal entered the global top five for the first time with 524 183 units shipped in Q2 2025, capturing 8,5% of the market. The company has expanded its international reach by targeting underpenetrated regions and adopting a differentiated market strategy. Narwal plans to further prioritise emerging markets in its global expansion efforts.