FNB Connect debuts Global Travel eSIM

FNB Connect has launched its new a Global Travel eSIM, allowing customers to stay connected across more than 240 international mobile networks, without the need to swap SIM cards or worry about unexpected roaming fees.

“FNB Connect’s focus on innovation is driven by a deep understanding of how our customers live, work, and travel. We obsess over the details that matter most, and our Global Travel eSIM is one more way we are removing friction from their everyday experiences. Whether they’re travelling for business or leisure, we aim to put reliable mobile access into our customers’ pockets by making all functionality, including the purchase of the Global Travel eSIM, accessible on the FNB App,” says FNB Connect CEO Sashin Sookroo.

The FNB Connect Global Travel eSIM also allows customers to access and use data as they travel.

“Thanks to the digital convenience we provide, FNB Connect continues to earn strong customer trust. We see this in the consistent growth of mobile data usage across our user base. This trend underscores the value our customers place on reliable, seamless connectivity solutions. And, with the Global Travel eSIM, we’re extending that trust globally by offering seamless, secure, and affordable connectivity for our customers,” explains Sookroo.

FNB Connect’s Global Travel eSIM also includes:

Data plan activation that starts upon arrival at your destination, and the ability to purchase data up to 60 days in advance

No unexpected bills allowing customers to avoid expensive roaming charges, save money, and stay on track with their financial goals

Staying securely connected through trusted mobile networks instead of public Wi-Fi networks, keeping personal data safe abroad