Lenovo launches portfolio of AI-powered devices

At Lenovo Innovation World 2025, Lenovo introduced its latest portfolio of AI-powered innovations to date. Spanning high-performance PCs, intelligent tablets, immersive gaming devices, and Motorola smartphones, the new lineup reflects Lenovo’s vision of Smarter AI for All.

“From adaptive form factors and AI-ready workstations to handheld gaming, creator tablets, and moto ai-enabled smartphones, Lenovo is continuing to redefine what technology can do for people and businesses in the AI era,” says Luca Rossi, president of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group.

“This isn’t about future potential, it’s about delivering real, everyday AI experiences now for hyper-personalisation, productivity, creativity, and data protection. All this is grounded in our belief that smarter technology, including smarter AI, should be accessible, useful, and empowering for all.”

Lenovo is reimagining how professionals interact with their devices through bold new AI-driven concepts. The ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept features a rotatable 14-inch screen and AI-adaptive UI for seamless horizontal and vertical modes, while the Lenovo Smart Motion Concept demonstrates a multi-directional laptop stand with gesture control, voice commands, and health-focused ergonomics.

For power users, Lenovo expanded its portfolio of AI-ready commercial workstations, led by the redesigned ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 and updated ThinkPad P1 Gen 8, P16v Gen 3, P16s i Gen 4, and P14s i Gen 6. Configurable with high-performance options, these mobile workstations are built to support AI development and high-performance creative workflows at every level.

Also new is a Glacier White colour option for the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition, one of Lenovo’s AI-enhanced Copilot+ PCs, with limited availability in both 14- and 15-inch sizes.

To support multitasking and immersive productivity, Lenovo introduced the ThinkVision P40WD-40, a 39.7-inch curved ultrawide monitor with 5120×2160 resolution, Thunderbolt 4 one-cable docking, and an energy-efficient design that helps reduce power consumption.

Complementing the display experience is a refreshed ThinkPad Smart Dock portfolio, including the Thunderbolt 5 Smart Dock 7500 offering high-speed performance, cloud-based device management, and support for up to four high-refresh-rate displays. The Magic Bay HUD for ThinkBook, first previewed as the Tiko Pro concept earlier this year, will soon be available in select markets.

To help customers accelerate real-world AI adoption, Lenovo is piloting the development of on-device AI assistants through its AI Fast Start services program, leveraging Intel’s AI Assistant Builder. The pilot reflects how Lenovo’s services-led approach can help organisations in sectors like publishing, healthcare, and finance quickly deploy tailored, privacy-first AI solutions.

For PC gamers, Lenovo expanded its Legion portfolio with the global debut of the Lenovo Legion Go (8,8-inch, 2) handheld gaming PC, featuring improved TrueStrike controllers, OLED display, and expanded battery life. Also announced were the Legion Pro 7 (16-inch, 10), the LOQ Tower 26ADR10, and three new Legion Pro OLED gaming monitors (32UD-10, 27UD-10, and 27Q-10) that blend ultra-fast refresh rates with PureSight visuals.

A free 3D Mode software update is also coming to Legion Glasses Gen 2, unlocking immersive gameplay in over 20 titles for supported Legion Go and laptop users.

To simplify everyday content creation, Lenovo also debuted FlickLift, a smart image editing overlay for Yoga and IdeaPad devices that uses AI to remove backgrounds, sharpen subjects, and streamline cross-app image work.

Beyond gaming, Lenovo introduced new AI-powered tablets and accessories that balance power, portability, and personalisation. The new Yoga Tab is designed for creative professionals and digital natives, featuring a 3.2K PureSight Pro display, on-device hybrid AI features, and support for the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro with advanced sketch-to-image functionality. It’s joined by the ultra-light Idea Tab Plus, which delivers AI tools like Smart Notes, Circle to Search, and Gemini integration in a colourful and portable design.

Motorola unveiled new additions to its smartphone portfolio, offering intelligent experiences, expressive design, and powerful performance at multiple price points.

Leading the lineup is the motorola edge 60 neo that features moto ai, Motorola’s on-device AI suite that enhances photography, productivity, and everyday usability. Paired with a premium triple camera system featuring a Sony LYTIA™ sensor and a dedicated telephoto lens, the edge 60 neo delivers a personalised, intuitive experience from capture to conversation.

Motorola also introduced the moto g06 and moto g06 power, bringing elevated essentials to the value tier. Both feature expansive 6,88-inch displays, AI-powered 50MP camera systems, immersive Dolby Atmos® audio, and Circle to Search with Google. The moto g06 power includes a 7000mAh battery for up to 2,5 days of uninterrupted use, while both models support fast performance and generous storage options with up to 12GB RAM (with RAM Boost) and 256GB storage.