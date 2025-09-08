Vodacom invest R400m in Eastern Cape infrastructure

Vodacom Eastern Cape region is investing more than R400-million in network infrastructure this financial year, driving the rollout of advanced technologies, including 4G and 5G, and extend connectivity to underserved rural areas.

Of the total spend, over R38-million is allocated to network modernisation to enable 4G and 5G technologies, with more than R87-million dedicated to network capacity expansion. More than R8-million will go towards core network upgrades to support network infrastructure needs. Transmission infrastructure investment for the 2025 financial year stands at over R51-million.

Expanding coverage continues to be a key priority for the region. To increase coverage in deep rural areas, connecting many communities for the first time, Vodacom Eastern Cape will be investing close to R100-million in municipalities such as Great Kei, Nyandeni, Mhlontlo, Mbizana, Matatiele, Mnquma, Ntabankulu, Ngqushwa and Umzimvubu, to mention a few.

The region also plans to enhance existing coverage while providing new coverage for both the private and public sectors, supporting economic development in the province. Additionally, advanced technologies, including 5G deployment will be rolled out in Amahlathi, Elundini, Enoch Mgijima, Engcobo, Ingquza Hill, Inxuba Yethemba, King Sabata Dalindyebo, Makana and Engcobo municipalities.

“Our network investment will support the growing demand for superior connectivity services in the Eastern Cape, enabling more communities to benefit from reliable, high-speed data and voice services. By expanding 4G and 5G coverage, particularly in remote and rural areas, we are driving our goal of building an inclusive digital society and ensuring that no individual nor business is left behind in the digital era,” says Zakhele Jiyane, managing executive for Vodacom Eastern Cape.

Vodacom Eastern Cape is also addressing affordability barriers that prevent many people from fully participating in the digital economy. The region offers personalised data and voice packages through Vodacom’s Just 4 You and Just 4 Your Town platforms, which deliver tailored deals based on customer behaviour and location, ensuring that customers can connect at lower costs suited to their specific needs.

Through Vodacom’s Easy2Own initiative, customers in the Eastern Cape can access smartphones via an affordable device financing model which costs as little as R6.50 per day, enabling them to transition from basic connectivity to 4G- and 5G-enabled handsets. This is helping to increase smartphone penetration in the region and empower more residents to benefit from advanced digital services.

Meanwhile, Vodacom has collaborated with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and technology providers to grant young individuals access to digital skills, reinforcing the telcos commitment to enhancing digital literacy for Africa’s future generation. In partnership with AWS, Microsoft, Skillsoft, and other organisations, Vodacom seeks to close the digital skills gap across eight African nations and to upskill one million young people by the year 2027. The Vodacom Group Digital Skills Hub is operational in South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Kenya, aiming to empower the upcoming generation of digital innovators, thereby fostering Africa’s digital society and utilising existing e-learning platforms within these markets.