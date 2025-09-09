ASBIS Africa Achieves B-BBEE Level 3 Certification, Strengthening Its Commitment to Transformation

ASBIS Africa is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Level 3 B-BBEE contributor with 51% black ownership, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to transformation and empowerment within South Africa.

This certification reflects ASBIS Africa’s dedication to aligning with the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Act of 2013 and the Codes of Good Practice (effective from 1 May 2015). With a procurement recognition level of 110%, the company’s new status offers significant advantages to partners, resellers, and clients across the ICT value chain.

What Level 3 Means for Our Clients and Resellers

110% Procurement Recognition : Every rand spent with ASBIS Africa is recognized as 110% of procurement spend, maximizing compliance benefits.

: Every rand spent with ASBIS Africa is recognized as 110% of procurement spend, maximizing compliance benefits. Improved Scorecard Points : Customers gain up to 16 points on their own BEE scorecards by partnering with ASBIS Africa: 80% of Normal BEE Procurement: 5 Points 50% BEE Procurement from a 51% black-owned entity: +11 Points

: Customers gain on their own BEE scorecards by partnering with ASBIS Africa: Competitive Advantage: While generic company competitors contribute only 5 points if not at least 51% black-owned, ASBIS Africa provides resellers with a far greater contribution toward their BEE compliance.

Commitment to Transformation

“This milestone is not just about compliance; it reflects our belief that true transformation is achieved when empowerment and innovation go hand in hand. By attaining Level 3 certification with 51% black ownership, ASBIS Africa is ensuring that our partners and clients benefit from both enhanced BEE recognition and sustainable growth opportunities. We are proud to contribute to a more inclusive ICT sector and remain committed to driving meaningful change across the value chain,” says Director, Tsepo Mathebula.

For more information, click here