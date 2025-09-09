NEC XON and Smartoptics launch locally-supported SFP solution

NEC XON has announced a strategic partnership with Smartoptics to introduce a new era of pluggable optical solutions for the continent.

“African businesses can now connect with speed and convenience,” says Ryno Weideman, networking operations manager at NEC XON. “Demand for high-speed, affordable, and reliable Small Form-factor Pluggable (SFP) solutions in Africa is surging across data centres, ISPs, and enterprises. NEC XON’s partnership with Smartoptics is designed to meet that demand with global innovation tailored for Africa.”

The new solution offer:

● Immediate availability: Stock held locally for rapid deployment.

● Local currency pricing: Budget certainty without forex exposure

● Lifetime warranty and local service excellence: Extending beyond shipment—customer support.

● 99% OEM compatibility: Seamless integration across almost every major platform.

“Smartoptics is proud to partner with NEC XON in bringing accessible, high-quality optical solutions to the African market,” says Björn Andersson, senior vice-president: business area optical devices at Smartoptics. “Our technology, combined with NEC XON’s local expertise, ensures customers get the right solution at the right time – improving network performance and reducing operational complexity.”