New hydrogen project puts SA on the map in global clean energy research

In a significant step advancing research, innovation, and sustainable practices in South Africa’s hydrogen energy sector, Standard Bank has partnered with the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) to establish the Standard Bank Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy.

The Centre of Excellence, made possible through Standard Bank’s support for Phase 1 of the project, will serve as a catalyst for clean energy solutions and position VUT as a global leader in hydrogen energy research.

“Hydrogen energy is one of the most exciting frontiers in South Africa’s journey to a sustainable future,” says Simone Cooper, head of Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank. “By investing in this Centre of Excellence, Standard Bank is helping unlock the potential of research, academia, and finance working together to solve pressing energy challenges. Our commitment is not only to back innovation, but also to ensure that solutions are inclusive, scalable, and capable of driving economic growth across the country and continent.”

Professor Khehla Ndlovu, vice-chancellor and principal of the VUT, emphasises the strategic importance of the partnership: “The Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy represents a milestone in VUT’s research journey. By combining academic expertise with Standard Bank’s leadership in sustainable finance, we are positioning South Africa at the forefront of hydrogen energy innovation. This initiative will not only contribute to global research, but also open new pathways for collaboration, investment, and economic development. Importantly, it will inspire our students and community to see themselves as active participants in shaping a sustainable future.”

The Centre has already attracted strong international interest – including partners from Europe, Asia, and Latin America – highlighting its potential to drive meaningful impact both regionally and globally.

The VUT is the only African member of a 13-partner European consortium exploring hydrogen innovation, placing South Africa firmly on the map of global clean energy research.