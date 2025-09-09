PPS delivers containerised distribution board for hybrid power project

South African electrical enclosure specialist Power Process Systems (PPS) has successfully completed the design, fabrication, and commissioning of a 4000A containerised distribution boards for a wind/PV solar hybrid renewable energy project for a site in the Western Cape.

The prefabricated unit integrates advanced switchgear, auxiliary panels, and control systems within a fully insulated steel container. The system features ABB SACE moulded case circuit breakers (MCCBs) for dependable overcurrent and short-circuit protection, heavy-duty copper busbars for efficient power transfer, and a dual power supply with mechanical interlocking to ensure safe and flexible operation. All cabling has been carefully routed and segregated to minimise interference, simplify maintenance, and reduce mechanical stress.

Safety was central to the design. The unit includes a dedicated external air-conditioning system for thermal regulation, fire protection equipment, danger signage, and emergency exit doors with push-bar mechanisms. The entire installation complies with international electrical safety standards, providing operators with confidence and ensuring reliability under demanding load conditions.

“The 4000A containerised distribution board demonstrates our ability to combine robust engineering with modular flexibility,” says Bongani Mzimela, sales representative at PPS. “By prefabricating, testing, and commissioning the unit off-site, we delivered a plug-and-play solution that integrates seamlessly into hybrid grid and renewable installations. This ensures not only rapid deployment but also long-term reliability and scalability for our clients.”

The completed solution reduces on-site construction time, ensures strict quality control, and offers the flexibility to scale or redeploy as operational requirements evolve. Its transportability and modular design make it ideal for hybrid power sites, renewable energy facilities, and industrial distribution projects.

PPS is a trusted partner in advanced electrical engineering solutions, delivering high-performance distribution, control, and modular power systems across industrial, mining, and renewable energy sectors. “This Western Cape project highlights PPS’s continued commitment to innovation, technical expertise, and future-ready energy solutions,” concludes Mzimela.