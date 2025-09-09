Vertiv backs Africa’s connectivity future at ITW Africa 2025

Vertiv is participating as a bronze sponsor at Nairobi’s connectivity-focused event, International Telecoms Week (ITW) Africa 2025.

Taking place now (9 to 11 September 2025) at the Radisson Blu in Upper Hill, Nairobi, event organisers expect to draw in hundreds of participants from all over Africa and will include key players within the connectivity and digital infrastructure space.

Vertiv’s ITW Africa booth showcases its modular, energy-efficient power and cooling systems, developed to meet the operational and environmental needs of African businesses. In particular, the company will present its latest integrated solutions offering, including prefabricated rack, row, aisle, and modular data centres.

Vertiv is displaying a model of its Vertiv SmartAisle, a pre-engineered data centre infrastructure solution, complete with power, cooling and all of the critical components required to support data centre availability.

In addition, Wojtek Piorko, MD for Africa at Vertiv, will join an ITW Africa panel, delving into the topic of ‘Building a sustainable data centre: Driving operational efficiencies.’

During the session, Piorko and the other panellists will discuss why building eco-conscious and efficient data centres has become critical to meeting the expectations of customers; both local and international. They will also explore the innovative strategies and solutions being implemented to enable the next generation of African data centres to meet required operational standards, including the modernisation of those already built.

“As digital transformation accelerates across Africa, reliable communications networks have become just as critical as data centres in providing connectivity and growth,” says Piorko. “At Vertiv, our solutions are designed to support both with energy efficiency, resilience and scalability. ITW Africa is a key platform for us to engage with the African carriers, ISPs, hyperscalers and data centre owners who are driving this progress, and we look forward to sharing how Vertiv is helping to build the robust, future-ready infrastructure that Africa needs.”