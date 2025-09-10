AI-ready SASE branch architectures drive revenues

The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market surged 22% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $2,7-billion in second quarter of 2025, according to a new report from Dell’Oro Group.

This marked the third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth, fueled by enterprises upgrading to AI-ready branch architectures that blend SD-WAN and Security Service Edge (SSE).

“With SASE revenue climbing 22 percent Y/Y in 2Q 2025, enterprises are clearly prioritizing AI-ready branch strategies. SD-WAN’s 27% rise and SSE’s 19% gain show both the networking and security SASE engines driving this re-acceleration,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“Vendors delivering both SD-WAN and SSE capabilities now generate 84% of SASE revenue, reflecting the market’s confidence in integrated approaches.”

