Attracting part-time workers back into the workforce

With the current focus on driving economic growth, an International Workplace Group (IWG) report reveals the potential of hybrid work to boost productivity and bring more skilled labour into the workforce. The new research reveals that 44% of former part-time workers are considering rejoining the workforce thanks to workplace flexibility.

The report, conducted among part-time workers, highlighted that the biggest barrier discouraging them from staying in or rejoining the workforce is rising commuting costs. It is unsurprising, then, that 40% of current part-time workers said they would leave the workforce entirely if required to commute to a city centre office every day they work.

Workforce productivity

According to Stats SA, with part-time workers making up 10,5% of the total workforce, the needs of this demographic are a key consideration for business leaders, ensuring they can retain talent while unlocking and bolstering growth. Almost half (49%) of part-time workers surveyed said they would consider leaving employment altogether if they were denied flexible working.

Similarly, a third (31%) of part-time workers who are now required to commute to the office every working day are already looking for new roles – while 55% of all part-time workers said they would quit their current role if they had to travel long distances during their working week.

On the other hand, offering workplace flexibility is key to enticing former part-time workers back into the workforce, with 55% surveyed saying they would return to work if they had flexibility in their working patterns. Fifty seven percent said working more locally, from flexible workspaces, would make returning to the office more appealing. Alongside this, over six in 10 (63%) current part-time workers said they would consider boosting their hours if they could work more flexibly.

For older workers, part-time work is an attractive option for staying engaged in the workforce – 45% of those surveyed said part-time work had allowed them to delay their retirement.

A barrier for part-time workers: the cost of commuting

The research also found that the rising cost of the commute is a key disincentive for part-time workers wanting to stay or rejoin the workforce. Four in 10 former part-time workers (41%) said the cost of commuting had deterred them from returning to work, and 44% of those working part-time currently said the rising cost of commuting was making it harder to financially justify staying in work.

“High commuting costs combined with limited flexibility are a challenge for many part-time workers,” says Mark Dixon, CEO of IWG. “By offering greater flexibility over how and where work is done businesses can not only retain these valuable team members, but also attract talented individuals back into the workforce. Given that part-time workers represent a significant proportion of the labour market, their impact on overall productivity is substantial.”