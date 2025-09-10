Closing the care gap with satellite connectivity

Looking to overcome the connectivity challenges of remote mining regions, Platinum Health Medical Scheme has implemented low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity at its critical healthcare facilities to improve access to medical care for employees and families in the platinum and chrome mining sector.

Developed in partnership with Q-KON and technology services firm Gijima, the satellite solution uses the Twoobii-OneWeb platform, which operates on the global Eutelsat OneWeb LEO constellation. The system has been fully integrated with Gijima’s network infrastructure at Teraco Isando, providing reliable, low-latency connectivity to clinics that previously operated with limited or no Internet access.

“Many of our facilities are in remote areas where traditional Internet infrastructure such as fibre and mobile coverage are poor or inconsistent,” says Quantin van Rensburg, CIO of Platinum Health. “To deliver safe, timely care we need to stay connected at all times. This technology allows our clinicians to access patient records, update files, and provide treatment in realtime without delay or disruption.”

Platinum Health Medical Scheme serves a large number of mining communities in provinces such as Limpopo and North West including areas near Burgersfort and Mokopane. The remoteness of these facilities, combined with challenges such as cable theft, power outages, and network congestion, has made conventional telecommunications unreliable.

The LEO satellite solution replaces older fixed wireless systems, many of which were prone to downtime and slow speeds. A two-week pilot at the Modikwa facility in Mpumalanga showed measurable improvements in connection quality and stability. As a result, the service was rolled out to some of the other critical facilities.

“We needed a solution that was robust, sustainable, and scalable,” says Van Rensburg. “LEO satellite connectivity gives us a reliable foundation to build on and enables an always-online environment for both clinical and administrative functions.”

Platinum Health Medical Scheme operates on a vertically integrated model, acting as both medical scheme and healthcare provider. This approach allows for greater management over clinical standards, cost containment and patient outcomes.

It is built on a Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) model employing its own doctors, nurses, specialists, and pharmacists to deliver integrated primary, occupational, and pharmacy care through a network of facilities. The scheme’s facilities are staffed with in-house healthcare professionals and provide full primary healthcare services including general medicine, dental care, optometry, physiotherapy, and mental health support. This allows the scheme to control costs while tailoring services to mining-related health risks and ensures coordinated, preventive, and cost-effective care.

The new connectivity infrastructure also supports digital engagement.

Members visiting the scheme’s facilities can now access free guest Wi-Fi to communicate with family or download the Platinum Health mobile app, currently in development. The app will allow members to access their digital membership cards, view benefits, and interact with their health records.

The satellite link also enables new services such as telemedicine.

The Scheme has also implemented the use of WhatsApp for patient engagement and chronic care follow-up. Members can already use the channel to receive digital membership information, download tax certificates, and initiate authorisations. In future, it will support appointment bookings and health reminders.

Platinum Health says its centralised data model improves continuity of care for members who move between facilities. Clinical and administrative staff have access to full electronic health records which helps reduce duplication, supports chronic condition monitoring, and enables earlier interventions.

This data also feeds into the scheme’s managed care and actuarial models helping to predict future health risks, manage claims ratios, and keep contributions low.

“Healthcare in South Africa is often fragmented with different providers holding bits of information,” Van Rensburg says. “By bringing all patient data into one view, we improve clinical decisions and give patients better outcomes.”

Van Rensburg believes the LEO deployment is a critical step in Platinum Health’s digital transformation journey, enabling the Scheme to deliver more efficient, responsive, and connected care.

“If your systems aren’t online, your service ability breaks down,” he says. “This investment ensures our facilities stay connected and our members stay supported – regardless of where they live or work.”