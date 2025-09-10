Online voting for AFRINIC board opens today

ISPA, South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body (IRB), reminds members of AFRINIC (The African Network Information Centre) that online voting for the organisation’s new board opens today and urges them to vote for specific, worthy candidates.

Online voting for the all-important board of Africa’s Regional Internet Registry (RIR) is scheduled to run from 10 to 12 September 2025 (there will be no in-person voting).

AFRINIC has been without a functioning Board for three years. An attempt to hold an election earlier this year was annulled after allegations of voting fraud were raised by numerous resource members.

“It is crucial for competent persons to take control of AFRINIC and steer it to a new, drama-free future centred on technical proficiency and wise decision-making, always with the African internet community and end users top of mind,” says Sasha Booth-Beharilal, ISPA chair.

While ISPA has traditionally refrained historically from making specific AFRINIC voting recommendations, the unusual nature of the recent elections means ISPA is forced to recommend voting for a capable set of candidates for the good of the African internet. ISPA is pleased that all of the candidates it supported in the previous (annulled) election are standing again.

After consultation with other stakeholders, colleagues and industry associations, ISPA’s Board is endorsing the following list of candidates:

Seat one: North Africa Candidate: Abdelaziz Hilali

Seat two: West Africa Candidate: Emmanuel Adewale Adedokun

Seat three: Indian Ocean Candidate: Kaleem Usmani

Seat four: Central Africa Candidate: Ntumba Kayemba Laurent

Seat five: Southern Africa Candidate – Carla Sanderson

Seat six: Eastern Africa Candidate – Fiona Asonga

Seat seven: Region Independent Candidates – Benjamin Mark Roberts

Seat eight: Region Independent Candidates – Ajao Adewole David

Members are urged to visit the AFRINIC elections website for more information.

Alternatively, should you require additional clarification, please contact secretariat@ispa.org.za.