The future of payroll is flexible, data-smart, automated

While employees now work from coffee shops in Sandton and kitchen tables in George, their payroll systems are still stuck in cubicles. Meanwhile, organisations collect stacks of payroll data but remain blind to patterns that can enhance their employment dynamics.

And, as hybrid workforces become more common, payroll systems are becoming the unexpected bottleneck in employee satisfaction and operational excellence.

“Legacy payroll software constrains a company’s options to modernise their technology, processes, and employee relationships. This constraint isn’t always apparent. But once you look at what a modern payroll platform provides, it becomes very obvious,” says Sandra Crous, MD of Deel Local Payroll.

Organisations are using modern payroll platforms to solve these challenges. Modern payroll platforms have huge advantages for payroll departments, employees and wider business operations.

More access and flexibility for employees

Payroll issues, mistakes, and their negative effects on job satisfaction are common issues. Payroll platforms address these concerns, helping companies find and retain talent or ensure consistent performance.

Cloud-native payroll platforms offer self-help portals on web pages and mobile devices. These help employees submit requests, access relevant data such as payslips, and manage their details without waiting on payroll staff (and consequently also reduce pressure on payroll departments).

Modern payroll systems are also giving employees more flexibility, such as Earned Wage Access or on-demand pay to access portions of wages sooner than scheduled paydays. Looking ahead, leading payroll platforms will soon include conversational AI so that employees can get answers to questions about payroll jargon and salary calculations.

Data-Driven Decisions through analytics and reports

Legacy payroll systems limit payroll insights, which is why reporting is considered the biggest struggle for most payroll professionals ( PwC Payroll Study 2024 ). Modern payroll platforms resolve these problems with powerful new capabilities.

Analytics dashboards give managers in payroll and other departments instant and granular views of payroll and workforce data, such as process performance, rendered as graphs and collapsable information stacks.

give managers in payroll and other departments instant and granular views of payroll and workforce data, such as process performance, rendered as graphs and collapsable information stacks. Integrated reporting extends that data to other parts of the business. Department heads and managers can securely generate scheduled and ad-hoc reports without involving payroll staff. Digitally mature businesses go further by integrating payroll data with other business software, such as accounting suites.

Convenient management and automation

Older payroll software is particularly deficient when it comes to better management and automation features. A notable sign of this is when payroll departments have heavy workloads and feel that they are understaffed, a view shared by 26% of payroll staff ( 2025 Deel Australia Payroll Report ).

Cloud-native payroll platforms simplify and enhance payroll management in several ways. Remote administration is one of the most exciting: authorised personnel can handle payroll matters wherever they are. A department head can be travelling and still interact with the platform via web or app interfaces on their mobile device.

Tracking and applying changes to payroll, tax, and employee legislation can often take months on legacy payroll systems. Modern payroll platforms provide automated legislative updates, monitoring and pushing changes immediately and proactively to reflect on customer systems.

Other examples of automating payroll processes include automatically calculating deductibles, bonuses, and tax through predefined processes. These features modernise the entire payroll value chain. For example, integration with business and tax systems enable features such as continuous payroll and real-time tax that reduce staff busywork and tax penalty risks.

The future is in cloud-native payroll

All these features are part of cloud-native payroll platforms. They are single-instance and multi-tenant, maintained and enhanced by the payroll vendor while each client enjoys access to ring-fenced versions at better costs than purchasing payroll software. Payroll platforms are the future of payroll, says Crous.

“Cloud-native payroll platforms deliver all the above features and more—traditional payroll software cannot compete.”