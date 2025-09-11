Affordable 5G smartphones transform the digital lives of Gen Z

Around 70% of sub Saharan Africa’s people are aged under 30, representing a digital-first generation that sees easy, affordable access to the latest and best tech as non-negotiable. For this demographic, rapid rollout of 5G networks across the continent is set to take their online experience to a whole new level.
By Christo Wessels, MediaTek’s manager for Sub-Saharan Africa
Ultra-fast connectivity is just the start point of 5G’s potential. The mobile network standard is also turning reduced latency and better reliability into a reality for mobile broadband users. For Gen Z and Alpha users, that means more responsive gaming, smoother video calls, and faster uploads.
The impact could be transformative in every sphere of life, from working, hustling, playing online games, streaming video and socialising, Yet the full potential of 5G can only be realised if 5G-ready smartphones are affordable for the average young consumer in Africa.
That, in turn, depends on the speed of the advances in chipset technology, the systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) that power our smartphones. Think of the chipset as the engine of your device, handling everything from connectivity and battery efficiency to gaming performance and AI capabilities.
Just a couple of years ago, 5G SoCs were found only in the most expensive flagship models. But they are now starting to appear in more mainstream devices. Today’s 5G smartphones tick all the boxes for Gen Alpha and Z: they stream, shoot, edit, share, and game reliably without overheating, draining battery, or breaking the bank.
- Smoother streaming, faster downloading – Whether it is binge-watching a new series, downloading lecture notes, or catching a live stream, 5G dramatically improves media experiences. Affordable 5G smartphones deliver faster download and streaming speeds, reducing wait times and buffering. Young users can watch high-definition and even 4K video content without frustrating interruptions.
- Mobile gaming without the lag – With 5G’s ultra-low latency and higher bandwidth, even fast-paced multiplayer games run smoothly, with minimal lag or stuttering. Affordable 5G phones powered by advanced chipsets ensure that responsive, immersive mobile gaming is not only for those who can afford premium devices.
- Clearer video calls – For many young Africans, their mobile phone is their primary tool for education and communication. 5G smartphones enhance the quality of video calls, online classes, and virtual group sessions, even on data-heavy applications. This is especially valuable for students and remote workers who rely on mobile data.
- Uploading and sharing content instantly – For users who love creating, sharing and viewing content on Instagram Reels or TikTok, 5G makes everything smoother and faster. Uploading media and streaming content happens almost instantly, letting you produce, edit, share and enjoy content on the go.
- Multitasking made easy – Affordable no longer means underpowered. 5G smartphones built with AI-enhanced chipsets like MediaTek’s Dimensity series are designed to support heavy multitasking. This allows you to stream music, chat, browse, and run productivity apps simultaneously, without your phone overheating or slowing down.
- Smarter experiences with on-device Gen AI – The latest generation of affordable 5G phones includes support for on-device generative AI. This enables smarter camera enhancements, live translation, text summarisation and many other exciting features. This allows you to do more without needing access to cloud connection, making your experience faster, more private, and more energy efficient.