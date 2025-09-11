Affordable 5G smartphones transform the digital lives of Gen Z

Around 70% of sub Saharan Africa’s people are aged under 30, representing a digital-first generation that sees easy, affordable access to the latest and best tech as non-negotiable. For this demographic, rapid rollout of 5G networks across the continent is set to take their online experience to a whole new level.

By Christo Wessels, MediaTek’s manager for Sub-Saharan Africa

Ultra-fast connectivity is just the start point of 5G’s potential. The mobile network standard is also turning reduced latency and better reliability into a reality for mobile broadband users. For Gen Z and Alpha users, that means more responsive gaming, smoother video calls, and faster uploads.

The impact could be transformative in every sphere of life, from working, hustling, playing online games, streaming video and socialising, Yet the full potential of 5G can only be realised if 5G-ready smartphones are affordable for the average young consumer in Africa.

That, in turn, depends on the speed of the advances in chipset technology, the systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) that power our smartphones. Think of the chipset as the engine of your device, handling everything from connectivity and battery efficiency to gaming performance and AI capabilities.

Just a couple of years ago, 5G SoCs were found only in the most expensive flagship models. But they are now starting to appear in more mainstream devices. Today’s 5G smartphones tick all the boxes for Gen Alpha and Z: they stream, shoot, edit, share, and game reliably without overheating, draining battery, or breaking the bank.