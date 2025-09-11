DCC Technologies to distribute ASUS Business solutions

DCC Technologies will distributor the Business SYS product range from ASUS Business.

The partnership comes at a time when companies across the region are under pressure to adopt new digital tools to remain competitive, improve efficiency and protect sensitive data.

“ASUS gives partners a portfolio that decision-makers already trust. Our job is to make it easy to sell and support. DCC backs resellers with predictable availability, clear partner programmes and practical services such as imaging, asset tagging and deployment support. With core ASUS business devices available and straightforward returns and warranty support through DCC, partners can quote with confidence, deliver on short timelines and build complete solutions from day one across South Africa and SADC,” says Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer at DCC Technologies.

The ASUS Business SYS line-up includes laptops, desktops, AiO’s and accessories.

“Working with DCC Technologies allows us to bring our business solutions to a wider audience across the Southern Africa region,” says Werner Joubert, country manager at ASUS South Africa. “DCC’s strong channel presence and commitment to customer service make them an ideal partner. Our goals and direction for technology within this region align and through this collaboration, businesses will benefit from greater access to reliable, secure and high-performance technology that can help them increase productivity and achieve their goals.”

DCC’s footprint, which includes branches in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique, will provide companies with local availability, faster delivery and dependable after-sales support.