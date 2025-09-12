A primer on essential first aid skills

World First Aid Day – taking place on September 13 this year – is a reminder that the first few minutes of an emergency are the most critical.

Every year, thousands of preventable deaths and injuries occur simply because people don’t know what to do in these moments. A calm, competent response can literally mean the difference between life and death. This is the power of preparedness and the ultimate form of proactive protection.

Dipesh Radia, chief commercial officer at Momentum Insure, explains: “Helping our clients feel safe while we protect what matters most to them is a purpose that goes beyond reactive protection to proactively understanding risks and managing them as effectively as possible. At Momentum Insure, we believe that safety isn’t just about having insurance to provide a financial safety net after an incident; it’s about being personally prepared to provide immediate, life-saving protection in an emergency. This is why we offer our clients Safety Alert, a digital panic button that gives them access to a national network of emergency responders, anywhere, any time.”

Statistics South Africa’s data consistently highlight the high number of road fatalities and injuries, many of which could be less severe with immediate first aid intervention. “By learning these skills, you’re not only preparing for an emergency but also actively participating in a culture of safety, the ultimate form of personal protection,” says Radia.

Radia outlines five essential first aid skills everyone should know to become their own first responder.

The ABCs of first aid

According to the Red Cross, the ABCs of first aid provide a simple framework to help you stay focused through any emergency. This simple acronym is the starting point for any critical intervention:

A – Airway : Check if the person’s airway is clear. Is anything obstructing their breathing?

Check if the person’s airway is clear. Is anything obstructing their breathing? B – Breathing : Check if the person is breathing. Listen for breath sounds and watch for chest movement.

Check if the person is breathing. Listen for breath sounds and watch for chest movement. C – Circulation (or CPR): If they aren’t breathing, start CPR. Knowing how to perform chest compressions correctly is vital. Quickly starting CPR can significantly improve outcomes in cardiac emergencies.

Control the bleeding

Severe bleeding can be life-threatening and requires immediate action.

The Red Cross advises using a clean cloth, bandage, or even your hand to apply firm, steady pressure directly on the wound. If possible, raise the injured part of the body above the heart to help slow the blood flow.

Do not remove the bandage to check the wound; if blood soaks through, add another layer and continue applying pressure until professional help arrives.

Treating burns

Burn injuries are common and can range from a kitchen mishap to a more serious accident. For minor burns, says the Red Cross, immediately run the affected area under cool (not cold) running water for at least 10 to 20 minutes. This will help reduce swelling and pain.

For severe burns, do not apply anything to the burn and do not remove clothing that is stuck to the skin. Instead, cover the area with a clean, non-stick dressing and get professional medical help immediately.

Choking – the Heimlich manoeuvre

Choking can happen to anyone, at any time. The Heimlich manoeuvre is a simple yet powerful skill that can save a life in seconds.

The Red Cross recommends that for adults and older children, stand behind the person and wrap your arms around their waist. Make a fist with one hand and place it just above their navel. Grasp the fist with your other hand and perform quick, upward thrusts into their abdomen.

For babies and younger children, use back blows and chest thrusts. Always ensure you’ve called for help first or asked someone else to.

A first aid kit

A well-stocked first aid kit is an essential component of being prepared. It’s your personal safety toolkit, ready for any minor emergency.

Your kit, says the Red Cross, should include basic supplies such as plasters, bandages, antiseptic wipes, gauze, burn gel and medical tape; pain relief such as paracetamol or ibuprofen; and specialised items such as tweezers, scissors, and a thermometer. Keep a kit at home, in your car, and even a smaller one in your bag.