Digital Parks Africa, iXAfrica expand African data centres

Digital Parks Africa (DPA), a 100% South African-owned data centre provider, has partnered with iXAfrica Data Centres, East Africa’s first, hyper-scale, carrier-neutral, AI-ready data centre, to bring world-class data centre services to Southern and East Africa.

The reciprocal partnership marks the first step in expanding both providers’ footprints across the African continent.

Customers can now leverage points of presence in both regions through a single, integrated solution, simplifying multinational operations and expansion.

In practical terms, this means that DPA customers will gain access to data centre services in Kenya, benefiting from the local ecosystem, including fibre and cloud operators. Similarly, iXAfrica customers can tap into Digital Parks Africa’s established infrastructure in South Africa, enjoying the same high standards and operational excellence.

The collaboration ensures consistent, reliable, and efficient data centre services across borders – allowing customers to expand into new economic hubs while partnering with trusted providers in each region.

In addition, the partnership is a strategic move to create a pan-African digital backbone. As Africa rapidly digitises, the demand for carrier-neutral, high-resilience, and AI-ready data centres is accelerating. Together, iXAfrica and DPA are positioning themselves as the partners of choice for hyperscalers, enterprises, and governments seeking to power the next wave of digital growth.

Snehar Shah, CEO of iXAfrica, comments: “This partnership is about building bridges across Africa’s digital economy. By aligning with DPA, we are giving customers the confidence to expand seamlessly across borders with the same reliability, efficiency, and resilience they expect in global markets. For us at iXAfrica, it’s about enabling Africa’s enterprises and innovators to scale at the speed of technology while creating the foundations for AI, cloud, and connectivity to thrive across the continent.”

Wiaan Vermaak, group chief commercial officer of Digital Parks Africa, adds: “Our vision at Digital Parks Africa has always been to empower businesses with world-class infrastructure that matches the highest global standards. Partnering with iXAfrica extends this commitment beyond South Africa, enabling us to jointly serve the growing needs of a continent that is on the cusp of a digital revolution. Together, we are ensuring that Africa is not just consuming technology but actively shaping the digital future.”