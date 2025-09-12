ER24 and Vodacom reach out to SA’s deaf community

More than 600 000 people in South Africa use sign language and, in 2023, South African Sign Language (SASL) became the country’s 12th official language. Yet speech- and hearing-impaired, as well as deaf communities, still face significant challenges in accessing essential services.

ER24, in partnership with Vodacom, is helping to change this by enabling thousands of Deaf, hearing- and speech-impaired South Africans to connect seamlessly with people, services and emergency care.

The collaboration first began in 2017 with the launch of the Vodacom 112 Emergency Services App, linking customers directly to the ER24 emergency contact centre. It has since expanded to include the introduction and management of the National Relay Service (NRS) – a lifeline for those who rely on SASL and other accessible formats to interact with the wider world.

Vodacom’s National Relay Service (NRS) plays a pivotal role in empowering deaf, hard-of-hearing, and speech-impaired individuals, allowing them to navigate daily life with greater confidence, independence, and ease. By providing a direct connection to hearing individuals, organisations, and emergency services, the NRS ensures that no one is left behind.

Rajes Govender, contact centre manager at ER24, explains: “Vodacom’s NRS enables seamless communication for those who are Deaf or hard of hearing, making it possible for them to engage fully in society. The service provides various options, including a Video Relay Service with a SASL interpreter, a Voice Relay Service, and a Text Relay Service for those with speech impairments.”

People can choose from a range of relay services tailored to their specific needs, including voice relay, text relay, live chat, captioned telephony relay and video relay – all provided free to registered Vodacom prepaid and contract customers. Specially-trained relay officers interpret calls and messages in real time, facilitating clear communication between users and the people or services they are interacting with.

There are currently eight national relay officers – three are qualified South African Sign Language Interpreters and five can assist with voice related queries from blind and paraplegic patients. With the option of both video and voice-based services, the broader disabled community is now able to reach out to ER24 when they need emergency medical assistance.

“At Vodacom, we believe the NRS is vital in ensuring equal access to everyday services that many take for granted,” says Fay Saib, managing executive: customer operations at Vodacom. “For members of the deaf community, simple tasks like booking a doctor’s appointment, reserving a table, or even calling for help in an emergency can be overwhelming. The NRS bridges that gap by bringing these services directly to their phones. As Vodacom, we remain committed to developing inclusive, people-centered digital solutions, and we are proud to partner with ER24 in this important initiative.”