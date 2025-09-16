Telecoms pressure points highlight need for strategic reform

South Africa’s telecommunications sector ranked lowest in customer sentiment across all major industries in 2024, according to the newly released PwC South African Telecommunications Sentiment Index, conducted in collaboration with DataEQ.

This index is the most extensive sentiment analysis of South Africa’s telecoms industry to date. It provides actionable insights into customer experience performance across key categories, helping brands identify areas for improvement and innovation.

The index – which analysed over 1,3-million public social media mentions – offers a comprehensive view of customer experience. For the first time, it is expanded beyond traditional network providers to also include internet service providers (ISPs), fibre network operators (FNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

“Sentiment data offers a real-time lens into customer experience performance. It empowers brands to act with precision – knowing exactly where to intervene, where to invest, and how to drive meaningful change,” says DataEQ’s head of growth, Liska Kloppers.

Customer expectations are rising

Connectivity complaints, poor customer support and digital service failures are driving widespread dissatisfaction. Traditional service channels – call centres, branches and email – are underperforming, while digital platforms like WhatsApp and mobile apps are failing to meet expectations.

Network providers reached a five-year sentiment high, but reputational praise masked persistent operational complaints. ISPs recorded the worst public net sentiment due to long wait times and poor communication. Fibre operators were caught in the middle, often blamed alongside ISPs for outages and delays.

Top performers defy the trend

These subsector top performers stood out for their customer-centric strategies:

Network provider: rain (Net Sentiment: +11% [prior year: +9%])

ISP: Telkom Fibre (Net Sentiment: +2%)

FNO: Openserve (Net Sentiment: +24%)

MVNO: Capitec Connect (Net Sentiment: +88%)

Most improved: Cell C (YoY Net Sentiment up by 29%)

Rain retains its position at the top of the network provider category, while Cell C shows real momentum with a sharp year-on-year sentiment lift. Telkom Fibre was the only ISP to achieve a positive public Net Sentiment, with praise for reliable connectivity and innovative prepaid fibre products. FNO Openserve earned solid sentiment for its reliable infrastructure and efficient service delivery. MVNOs are gaining ground – led by Capitec Connect with an impressive +88% Net Sentiment – driven by simplified offerings and agile digital experiences.

“In a saturated and ever-evolving telecoms market, service and personalisation speak loudest. With standout players showing what’s possible, there’s real momentum to build on,” says PwC telecommunications partner, Basheena Bhoola.

Network quality: Still a top driver of negative sentiment

Connectivity issues remain a common source of frustration, mentioned in 16% of serviceable conversations. The industry-wide Net Sentiment for network quality sits at -87%, with customers frustrated by dropped connections, vague outage communication and unusable data bundles.

Cell C outperformed the sector average by 16 percentage points, achieving a network sentiment of -68% due to improved stability and coverage.

Digital experience: A weak link, but a fast fix

With a -89% overall industry Net Sentiment, poor digital experiences are fuelling cancellation intent. The report highlights that improving digital support is the most cost-effective way for telecoms to reduce complaints, ease contact centre pressure and unlock smarter services.

MVNOs: Disruption with momentum

MVNOs are outperforming legacy operators on sentiment, thanks to simplified offerings, flexible plans and digital-first onboarding. Their success is amplified by influencer-led campaigns and smoother customer journeys. However, the report cautions that sentiment drops sharply when campaign-driven conversation is removed—underscoring the need for consistent service delivery.

“The path to customer experience transformation is clear. As customer expectations evolve in a hyper-connected world, telecoms providers must move beyond reactive service models. Investments in digital agility and proactive support don’t just improve sentiment – they’re shaping the future of the industry,” says Bhoola.