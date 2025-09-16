Uncertified imports undermine SA’s electrical sector

Recent raids by the South African Police Service’s Anti-Counterfeit and Illicit Trade Unit and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) uncovered thousands of rands worth of non-compliant electrical goods.

But this represents only a fraction of the broader threat facing the sector, with a Tax Justice South Africa survey showing 78% of industry leaders are concerned about the surge in these products being sold.

“Non-compliant versions of products designed to safeguard electrical installations are increasingly being sold through established South African e-commerce sites and international platforms,” explains Khensani Ndobe, international export sales executive at CBi-electric: low voltage. “These include circuit breakers that fail, earth leakage devices that don’t trip when they should, and safety switches that provide no safety at all.”

She cautions that, while installers might be tempted to save money by buying from these platforms, the hidden costs can be catastrophic.

“All electrical products connected to mains electricity must meet national safety standards and have a valid Letter of Authority (LOA) from the NRCS, issued to the manufacturer, importer, or distributor. Unfortunately, however, many products sold online bypass this essential compliance requirement, creating installations that aren’t protected and putting users at risk of burns, electrical shocks, fires, and even fatalities.”

Adding to the concern, many of these non-compliant products don’t feature genuine certification marks such as SABS (South African Bureau of Standards), UL (Underwriters Laboratories), VDE (Verband der Elektrotechnik), and CCC (China Compulsory Certificate). “These marks indicate that a product has undergone rigorous independent safety testing,” says Ndobe. “Without genuine certification, there’s no assurance of safety or reliability.”

Beyond their safety implications, Ndobe warns that installing non-compliant electrical goods carries serious consequences. “Those who use uncertified components risk costly lawsuits, fines, or even jail time, not to mention the potential loss of their professional reputation.”

She adds that these products also threaten South Africa’s local manufacturing industry, draining revenue from legitimate companies, eroding consumer trust, and forcing reputable businesses to reduce operations or cut jobs.

“This issue isn’t unique to South Africa,” notes Ndobe. “The global counterfeit electrical goods market is estimated at $250-billion (R4 500-billion) annually, with online commerce creating channels that deliver unsafe products to end-users without proper safety checks.”

A UK investigation found that all plug-in devices tested from popular online marketplaces failed basic safety standards. The tested devices not only failed to perform as advertised but also presented serious safety hazards, including poor soldering, excessive lead levels, and general non-compliance with safety regulations.

“These products pose direct risks of fire and electrocution – the very dangers now entering South African homes and businesses through similar channels,” cautions Ndobe.

“Online platforms often remove dangerous products once identified and reported,” she points out. “Unfortunately, this means that by the time listings are removed, these items have already reached unsuspecting users.”

To protect themselves and their clients, Ndobe advises installers to source products only from reputable local suppliers who stock certified, standards-compliant, and locally manufactured goods. “By sourcing compliant electrical products, installers avoid legal penalties and most importantly, fulfil their duty of care to the people they serve.

“Every non-compliant product installed is a potential disaster waiting to happen. So, we’re not just asking installers to choose compliant products – we’re asking them to choose safety over savings, reputation over risk, lives and livelihoods,” she concludes.