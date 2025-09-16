WLAN market growth gains momentum

The enterprise worldwide wireless local area network (WLAN) market grew 13,2% in the second quarter of 2025 (2Q25) compared to 2Q24 to reach $2,6-billion and building on the market’s growth momentum from the previous quarter, according to IDC’s latest Worldwide Quarterly WLAN Tracker.
A significant driver of growth in the enterprise WLAN market is the adoption of new Wi-Fi standards. Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 enable up to a 3X increase in available bandwidth for Wi-Fi in the 6 GHz band in certain geographies. Wi-Fi 7 made up 21,2% of market revenues in the dependent access point segment in 2Q25, compared to making up 11,8% of the segment’s revenues a quarter earlier. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E made up 26,8% of the dependent AP segment’s revenue, with Wi-Fi 6 making up the balance.
From a geographical perspective, in the Americas the enterprise WLAN market increased 17% YoY in 2Q25, driven by growth of 18,4% in the US. In the Europe, Middle East & Africa region, the market grew 14,7% YoY; while in the Asia Pacific region, revenues grew 4,6% YoY as market revenues in the People’s Republic of China declined 6,6% YoY.
“Growth momentum is building in the Enterprise WLAN market: From the first to the second quarter of 2025, the market increased 15,1%, and the 2Q25 annualised growth of 13,2% in 2Q25 follows growth of 10,6% YoY in the previous quarter (1Q25),” says Brandon Butler, senior research manager, Enterprise Networks at IDC. “Investments by enterprises in WLAN are driven by new standards like Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E expanding the use cases for Wi-Fi and AI-powered networking powering innovative new management capabilities.”
Below are results from notable enterprise WLAN vendors:
- Cisco’s enterprise WLAN revenues rose 8% YoY in 2Q25 to reach $996,1-million, giving the company market share of 37,8% in the quarter.
- HPE Aruba Networking revenues grew 9,3% YoY in 2Q25 to reach $376,3-million, giving the company market share of 14,3%.
- Ubiquiti enterprise WLAN revenues increased 66,8% YoY in 2Q25 to reach $312,4-million, giving the company market share of 11,9%.
- Huawei enterprise WLAN revenues rose 5,4% YoY in 2Q25 to total $235,9-million, giving the company market share of 9%.
- Juniper Networks’ enterprise WLAN revenues increased 20,4% YoY in 2Q25 to total $141,9-million, giving the company market share of 5,4%. Note that in July 2025, HPE closed its acquisition of Juniper Networks.