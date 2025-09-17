Mustek expects higher earnings

Mustek has issued a trading statement for the year ended 30 June 2025.

The group is alerting shareholders that earnings per share are likely to be higher than in the comparative period last year, at between 67,13 cents and 73,84 cents, compared to 67,13 cents in June 2024.

Basic earnings per share is expected to be between 85% and 95% higher than the 2024 financial year, at between 69,02 cents and 72,75 cents compared to last year’s 37,31 cents.

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 2 840,00 cents and 2 875,00 cents, compared to 2 801,15 cents as at 30 June 2024.

The company expects to release its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025 on Friday, 19 September 2025.