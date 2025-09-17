SA can embrace digital currency to drive tourism

As South Africa continues to accelerate its efforts to revive and grow its tourism sector a new frontier is emerging – crypto tourism.

With digital currencies increasingly adopted across the globe, South Africa has a unique opportunity to position itself as a leading crypto-friendly travel destination. This approach can attract digital nomads, blockchain enthusiasts, and everyday travellers looking for a seamless and modern travel experience.

This is the view of Yande Nomvete, operations manager at Binance in South Africa, who says: “Globally, crypto travel is transforming tourism, with leading travel websites seeing a surge in bookings using cryptocurrency. In 2024 alone, over $80-million worth of travel bookings were purchased with crypto on Travala.”

As of 1 September, with over 100 local merchants in the hospitality and accommodation sectors, and an additional 200+ across retail, parking, e-commerce, and convenience stores that allow Binance Pay, South Africa is well-positioned to lead the way in real-world crypto adoption and digital payment innovation, adds Nomvete.

Witsand: South Africa’s first crypto town

South Africa has already seen innovation at a local level. The small coastal town of Witsand in the Western Cape has made headlines as the country’s first “crypto town” with several local businesses which include restaurants, guesthouses, and service providers accepting cryptocurrency as payment.

Nomvete believes that “this grassroots adoption shows the power of crypto to boost local tourism economies – especially in areas off the traditional tourism map. Visitors to Witsand can pay for accommodation, food, and experiences using Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies, reducing the need for cash or costly international banking fees.”

This model can be replicated in other towns across the country, enabling more inclusive economic participation and positioning South Africa as a crypto-forward nation.

Crypto at 30,000 feet: tapping into air travel in South Africa

To truly unlock crypto tourism at scale, the opportunity extends beyond ground-level experiences – starting in the skies. This vision has been brought to life through a strategic partnership between Binance, Moneybadger, Zapper, and their merchant network which includes FlySafair – with a long-term goal of transforming how travellers pay, earn rewards, and interact with airline services in South Africa.

The bigger opportunity

Boosting international travel – Tourists no longer need to convert currency or worry about high card fees that come with using fiat. Crypto allows them to spend confidently, instantly, and securely across borders.

According to a new report by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), global business travel alone is expected to hit $1,57-trillion trillion in 2025.

“Tourists and business travellers expect fast, global, and digital-first solutions,” Nomvete says. “South Africa has the culture, infrastructure, and creativity to lead the continent in crypto tourism.”