SSE and ADC surge sees network security buoyant

Global network security revenue reached $6,4-billion in 2Q 2025 – growing 8% YoY – according to new research from Dell’Oro Group.

Growth has been driven by double-digit gains in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC), as enterprises adopted AI-aware application protection and platform consolidation strategies to streamline operations and enhance defences. In contrast, uneven hardware appliance refresh cycles tempered firewall growth – exposing the divergent trajectories between software-led and appliance-based.

“SSE grew 19% and ADC surged 24% – both more than double the overall market’s 8% rise – while virtual firewalls climbed 27% and physical appliances contracted 5%, underscoring the tilt toward cloud- and software-delivered controls,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “Enterprise buyers are rewarding vendors that integrate AI-aware inspection and consolidate management consoles, and this mix shift will persist as organisations recalibrate hardware footprints and embrace cloud application-centric architectures.”

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2025 Network Security Quarterly Report include: