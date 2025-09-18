Eskom offers opportunities for young scientists

South Africa’s brightest young minds will compete for life-changing prizes that will open doors to future studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation (STEMI) at this year’s Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair.

From 6 to 10 October, a total of 303 learners from 35 regions across South Africa and 16 international participants from Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mexico, Ireland, India, and Russia will showcase their projects at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre in Kempton Park. Additionally, seven participants from Ghana and Mozambique will have an opportunity to participate virtually.

Various organisations with a shared vested interest in providing opportunities for emerging young scientists and engineers have committed prizes worth millions.

Babcock International, Siemens Energy, the University of Pretoria (UP), and UP’s Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology (EBIT) are sponsoring eight full bursaries for learners to pursue engineering degrees at a South African university of their choice – contingent on meeting the required criteria upon receiving their matric results. These bursaries have a total value of more than R6-million.

Monetary prizes of more than R400 000 cash are up for grabs, along with laptops and tablet computers sponsored by several organisations including Eskom Holdings, the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON), the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers, AI in Africa, and Siemens.

“Eskom’s CSI investment into STEMI is more than a financial contribution; it is a direct commitment to changing lives,” says Eskom Development Foundation acting CEO, Mologadi Motshele. “By enabling more than 17 000 learners to participate in Eskom Expo this year, the programme is giving opportunities to young people who would otherwise not have access to such platforms. Importantly, this includes learners from previously disadvantaged communities and girls, who have historically been underrepresented in science and technology. Eskom Expo serves as a vehicle that ensures these learners are exposed to STEMI pathways, developing both confidence and skills that will open doors for their futures.”