Global cybersecurity and online privacy awareness stalls

The world’s online privacy and cybersecurity awareness continues to decline, according to new research by NordVPN.

Based on 28 analysed markets with the highest numbers of responses, people globally knew best how to create strong passwords (96%), and they scored worst on privacy awareness (52%) – which also included questions about using AI for work purposes.

The annual National Privacy Test (NPT) is a global, open-access survey designed to evaluate people’s cybersecurity and online privacy awareness – and to educate the public about cyberthreats and the importance of data and information security. The 2025 edition analysed 30 792 responses across 186 countries.

“AI has raised the stakes online, but the fundamentals of staying safe haven’t changed,” says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN. “People are getting better at spotting scams, yet too many still skip updates or reuse passwords – and those small gaps are exactly what criminals exploit. The test aims to educate people worldwide about cyberthreats and offer clear, practical guidance to reduce the risks of fraud, data harvesting, surveillance, and other online threats.”

These countries rank in the top three for cybersecurity and online privacy awareness:

Lithuania (62/100)

Singapore and India (61/100)

Poland and Finland (60/100)

The results of the test showed that people globally are good at creating strong passwords (96%), dealing with suspicious streaming service offers (95%), and they know which permissions to grant to different apps (94%).

On the other hand, people globally did not know what data ISPs collect as part of the metadata (13%), how to secure their home Wi-Fi network (16%) – most likely considering it safe by default or the privacy issues to consider when using AI for work (6%).

Among all respondents, 1% are Cyber Wanderers (barely know anything about Internet privacy and cybersecurity), while the biggest proportion (65%) scored 50 to 74 points and were identified as Cyber Adventurers. The share of Cyber Stars was 10% – one percentage point lower than last year.

Compared to 2024, less people understand the security benefits of updating apps as soon as the update is available. While in 2024, 56% said they update an app as soon as an update is available, this year, it’s 54%.

People ages 30 to 54 are best at global Internet privacy awareness

The global NPT score remained steady at 57% for both 2025 and 2024, representing a decline from 2023 (61%) and indicating decreased worldwide online privacy and cybersecurity awareness.

Key global takeaways:

People ages 30 to 54 have the best cybersecurity skills, with most Cyber Stars in this age group.

Respondents working in the IT sector got higher NPT scores than others.

Steps to increase online security and privacy

Briedis shares a number of steps people can take to enhance their online privacy and security: