Agentic AI gains prominence in boardroom discussions

Corporate boardrooms are buzzing with a new artificial intelligence (AI) narrative.

There are notable company discussions around agentic AI in 2025, as firms shift from basic automation and generative AI (GenAI) pilots toward autonomous, decision-making AI systems that can plan, reason, and execute, according to GlobalData.

Unlike conventional AI tools that require constant human prompting, agentic AI operates with autonomy, taking goals and working independently across complex workflows. This capability is increasingly being positioned by companies as a game-changer for productivity, cost efficiency, and competitive edge.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Company Filings Database reveals that Salesforce introduced Agentforce, an enterprise layer enabling companies to build and deploy customizable AI agents across sales, service, marketing, and commerce, highlighting how agentic AI is becoming central to platform-level strategies.

Misa Singh, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The mentions of agentic AI in corporate filings have moved from theoretical to strategic. While tariffs and trade policy remain headline risks, boardrooms are doubling down on AI agents, blockchain, and tokenization as strategic levers. The surge in agentic AI adoption, especially in customer operations such as service desks, automated case resolution, and cross-channel orchestration, reflects its ability to unlock rapid ROI through speed, cost efficiency, and hyper-personalization.”

Critical trends across industries

Tech and enterprise software companies are positioning agentic AI as the next frontier in digital transformation, promising intelligent workflows and proactive decision-making. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, for example, unveiled GreenLake Intelligence, its framework for deploying AI agents across hybrid IT operations, further signalling enterprise-level adoption.

Financial services firms are exploring agentic AI in fraud detection, compliance monitoring, and customer service, areas where autonomy can reduce risk and costs. Goldman Sachs disclosed a pilot of Devon, an autonomous AI developer from Cognition Labs, to enhance velocity and efficiency in software development under human oversight.

Healthcare and pharma companies are cautiously referencing agentic AI in R&D and drug discovery, balancing optimism with concerns over regulatory oversight.

Manufacturing and supply chain companies are framing agentic AI as a driver of predictive maintenance, demand planning, and logistics optimization. L’Air Liquide SA reported scaling agentic AI across HII shipyards to accelerate shipbuilding timelines and strengthen US Navy fleet readiness, illustrating the technology’s growing defense and industrial relevance.

Notably, frequent mentions of Perplexity and Anthropic underscore how the vendor race is already shaping enterprise procurement. NVIDIA, in its Q2 2025 filings, underscored how demand for its Blackwell architecture is being fueled by generative and agentic AI applications, with the company calling agentic AI a catalyst for a new industrial revolution in robotics and automation.

“Companies are preparing to integrate autonomy into critical business functions,” says Singh. “However, the enthusiasm is tempered by awareness of risks around governance, explainability, and workforce displacement.”

The growing narrative around agentic AI parallels the early stages of the GenAI boom in 2023-2024. But unlike GenAI, where applications were often creative or exploratory, agentic AI is being framed as infrastructure-level technology, a foundation that could reshape entire industries.

Singh concludes: “The filings signal a clear inflection point. Companies are betting that agentic AI will unlock exponential value beyond automation. But the winners will be those which balance the speed of adoption with robust frameworks for governance, security, compliance, and human-AI collaboration. Otherwise, the risks could eclipse the rewards.”