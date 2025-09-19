AI-based supply chain forecasting will predict future demand by 2030

Seventy percent of large-scale organisations will adopt AI-based forecasting to predict future demand by 2030, according to Gartner.

Achieving touchless forecasting that eliminates the need for frequent manual inputs and regular human interventions provides a unique scalable automation opportunity within demand planning. By utilizing the underlying machine learning (ML) techniques, instead of traditional statistical engines, AI-based forecasting can enable organisations to achieve touchless forecasting and consistently obtain additional value with less risk of deterioration in the accuracy of outputs.

“The value of AI-based forecasting includes improved strategic decision making, faster responses to market changes, and enhanced collaboration workflows,” says Jan Snoeckx, director analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “To help drive successful adoption, planning leaders should clearly articulate a sense of urgency in pursuing touchless forecasting and place AI as a core element within their technology strategies, rather than as an add-on consideration.”

Snoeckx stresses that supply chain planning (SCP) leaders’ articulation of a bold vision that demonstrates how AI advancements can transform the entire demand planning process, beyond baseline forecasting, is critical to drive successful adoption.

AI-based forecasting can dynamically detect complex patterns across time series data, enabling more frequent and granular forecasts. It can also learn from various datasets, which is required for making automated predictions on new product introductions and promotional initiatives that have limited or no historical data within a given dataset.

Despite its potential, adoption of touchless AI forecasting remains limited today. Broader adoption is often hindered by a lack of clear vision among SCP leaders and ongoing challenges with data completeness, availability, and accessibility.

Additionally, process changes required for implementation can face resistance from employees accustomed to traditional forecasting practices.

To implement AI-based touchless forecasting, Gartner recommends SCP leaders follow this five-part plan: