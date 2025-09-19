Global AI spending will surge to $1,5trn this year

Worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total nearly $1,5-trillion in 2025 according to Gartner.
“The forecast assumes continued investment in AI infrastructure expansion, as major hyperscalers continue to increase investments in data centres with AI-optimised hardware and GPUs to scale their services,” says John-David Lovelock, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner.
“The AI investment landscape is also expanding beyond traditional US tech giants, including Chinese companies and new AI cloud providers.
“Furthermore, venture capital investment in AI providers is providing additional tailwinds for AI spending.”
Looking towards 2026, overall global AI spending is forecast to top $2-trillion, led in large part by AI being integrated into products such as smartphones and PCs, as well as infrastructure.
AI Spending in IT Markets, Worldwide, 2024-2026 (Millions of US Dollars)
|Market
|2024
|2025
|2026
|AI Services
|259,477
|282,556
|324,669
|AI Application Software
|83,679
|172,029
|269,703
|AI Infrastructure Software
|56,904
|126,177
|229,825
|GenAI Models
|5,719
|14,200
|25,766
|AI-optimized Servers (GPU and Non-GPU AI Accelerators)
|140,107
|267,534
|329,528
|AI-optimized IaaS
|7,447
|18,325
|37,507
|AI Processing Semiconductors
|138,813
|209,192
|267,934
|AI PCs by ARM and x86
|51,023
|90,432
|144,413
|GenAI Smartphones
|244,735
|298,189
|393,297
|Total AI Spending
|987,904
|1,478,634
|2,022,642
Source: Gartner (September 2025)