Global AI spending will surge to $1,5trn this year

Worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total nearly $1,5-trillion in 2025 according to Gartner.

“The forecast assumes continued investment in AI infrastructure expansion, as major hyperscalers continue to increase investments in data centres with AI-optimised hardware and GPUs to scale their services,” says John-David Lovelock, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner.

“The AI investment landscape is also expanding beyond traditional US tech giants, including Chinese companies and new AI cloud providers.

“Furthermore, venture capital investment in AI providers is providing additional tailwinds for AI spending.”

Looking towards 2026, overall global AI spending is forecast to top $2-trillion, led in large part by AI being integrated into products such as smartphones and PCs, as well as infrastructure.

AI Spending in IT Markets, Worldwide, 2024-2026 (Millions of US Dollars)

Market 2024 2025 2026 AI Services 259,477 282,556 324,669 AI Application Software 83,679 172,029 269,703 AI Infrastructure Software 56,904 126,177 229,825 GenAI Models 5,719 14,200 25,766 AI-optimized Servers (GPU and Non-GPU AI Accelerators) 140,107 267,534 329,528 AI-optimized IaaS 7,447 18,325 37,507 AI Processing Semiconductors 138,813 209,192 267,934 AI PCs by ARM and x86 51,023 90,432 144,413 GenAI Smartphones 244,735 298,189 393,297 Total AI Spending 987,904 1,478,634 2,022,642

Source: Gartner (September 2025)