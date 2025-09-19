Global AI spending will surge to $1,5trn this year

Sep 19, 2025

Worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total nearly $1,5-trillion in 2025 according to Gartner.

“The forecast assumes continued investment in AI infrastructure expansion, as major hyperscalers continue to increase investments in data centres with AI-optimised hardware and GPUs to scale their services,” says John-David Lovelock, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner.

“The AI investment landscape is also expanding beyond traditional US tech giants, including Chinese companies and new AI cloud providers.

“Furthermore, venture capital investment in AI providers is providing additional tailwinds for AI spending.”

Looking towards 2026, overall global AI spending is forecast to top $2-trillion, led in large part by AI being integrated into products such as smartphones and PCs, as well as infrastructure.

 

AI Spending in IT Markets, Worldwide, 2024-2026 (Millions of US Dollars)

Market 2024 2025 2026
AI Services 259,477 282,556 324,669
AI Application Software 83,679 172,029 269,703
AI Infrastructure Software 56,904 126,177 229,825
GenAI Models 5,719 14,200 25,766
AI-optimized Servers (GPU and Non-GPU AI Accelerators) 140,107 267,534 329,528
AI-optimized IaaS 7,447 18,325 37,507
AI Processing Semiconductors 138,813 209,192 267,934
AI PCs by ARM and x86 51,023 90,432 144,413
GenAI Smartphones 244,735 298,189 393,297
Total AI Spending 987,904 1,478,634 2,022,642

Source: Gartner (September 2025)

 