Q-KON’s smart satellite services enable telemedicine

Q-KON has expanded its partnership with Gijima to deliver vital connectivity to Lulame containerised mobile care clinics.

As showcased at the recent World Health Expo in Cape Town, this collaboration leverages Q-KON’s Twoobii-LEO services on the Eutelsat OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation to provide essential health services to remote and rural communities across Africa.

The initiative addresses the critical challenge of limited healthcare access in underserved regions. The Lulame fully customisable mobile clinics, built within robust 40-foot containers, are equipped with Wi-Fi-enabled point-of-care medical instruments.

These instruments seamlessly link to a cloud-based patient care system via the Twoobii-OneWeb service, ensuring that medical professionals can operate effectively regardless of their location. The result is a powerful and practical solution that brings high-quality healthcare directly to the people who need it most.

“This is a powerful example of how Smart Satellite Services can make a real difference in people’s lives and well-being,” says Dr Dawie de Wet, group CEO of Q-KON. “Our Twoobii-LEO service provides a secure, low-latency, and reliable link that makes cloud-based healthcare a reality, even in the most challenging ‘off-grid’ environments.

“Partnering with Gijima and Lulame allows us to demonstrate how innovative satellite technology, when integrated with robust on-the-ground solutions, can bridge the digital divide in healthcare and support Africa’s public health goals.”

Louis Kirstein, solutions architect at Gijima, adds: “Gijima’s mission is to take Africa’s solutions to its people, and this partnership perfectly embodies that commitment. By working with Q-KON and integrating their reliable Twoobii-LEO service, we have ensured that the Lulame clinics are not just mobile, but also fully connected and capable of delivering real-time patient care. This is a crucial step towards a more digitally inclusive and healthier continent.”

Lulame’s clinics provide a lifeline to communities that are otherwise isolated from essential medical care. The clinics are self-sufficient, mobile, and now, thanks to this partnership, fully connected to a secure, cloud-based medical system.

“Our goal with the Lulame clinics is to address the dire need for healthcare in remote areas by bringing the clinic to the community,” says Leonard Rawbone, MD of Gijima Digital. “The seamless and high-speed connectivity provided by Q-KON’s satellite service is the backbone of our operation. It allows our medical teams to access patient records, consult with specialists remotely, and perform real-time diagnostics, all of which are essential for delivering quality, comprehensive care on the frontlines.”