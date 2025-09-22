SA schools urged to apply for $1m schools prize

Peter Tabichi, the Kenyan educator who won the 2019 Global Teacher Prize, has called on “extraordinary” South African schools to apply for the $1-million Global Schools Prize.

The new award, organised by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO, will honour schools that are reimagining education for the future.

South Africa has made considerable strides in education, with 99% primary school attendance as of 2022.

Founded by education pioneer and philanthropist Sunny Varkey, the Global Schools Prize joins the Global Teacher Prize and Global Student Prize, which he also founded, completing a powerful trilogy that celebrates educators, learners, and now schools as institutions of innovation and change. Together, the three prizes will spark a 360-degree conversation about what it takes to deliver the best possible education, equipping children to face the future with confidence – while rethinking the future of learning for generations to come.

The Global Schools Prize will identify outstanding schools worldwide that demonstrate drive and ambition for their students, regardless of circumstance, ensuring every learner has the chance to thrive.

Those longlisted will be awarded a Global Schools Prize Badge, symbolising world-class impact and achievement in areas ranging from AI transformation to teacher development. These schools will also be welcomed into the Global Schools Network, gaining access to partnerships, professional development, and global collaboration opportunities with other leading institutions.

The longlisted schools will be split into 10 categories – and 10 outstanding category winners will each be awarded $50 000. To broaden opportunities for global collaboration, the Varkey Foundation is building a growing network of partners and sponsors across every category. Of the 10 category winners, one extraordinary school will receive the Global Schools Prize and $500 000 to scale its initiative.

A Global Schools Prize Council, made up of some of the most respected and influential figures in global education, technology, and philanthropy, will guide the prize and provide strategic insight. It will be co-chaired by Stefania Giannini, assistant director-general for education at UNESCO, and Dame Christine Ryan, former chair of the Ofsted Board. The council will be part of a wider Global Schools Prize Academy, which will choose the winner.

Tabichi comments: “As a teacher, I have seen first-hand how schools in South Africa rise to challenges with creativity and heart – finding remarkable ways to build brighter futures for their students.

“The Global Schools Prize is a unique chance to showcase these heroic institutions on the world stage. I encourage schools across South Africa to apply – because your vision, courage, and commitment to education can inspire not just our nation, but the entire world.”

Varkey adds: “The Global Schools Prize is more than an award – it’s a movement to reimagine learning in a world of constant change. By recognising multiple winners, we shine a light on the many ways schools are driving progress – from innovation and teacher development to sustainability and student wellbeing. By celebrating these institutions, we can spark a global conversation about scaling the best ideas in education and inspire action that resonates far beyond the classroom.”

According to Giannini: “The Global Schools Prize celebrates the ideas and innovations that are transforming education. Around the world, schools are reimagining what is possible – finding new ways to inspire curiosity, strengthen resilience, and unlock the potential of every learner. By sharing these breakthroughs on a global stage, the prize reminds us that the power of education lies not only in knowledge, but in the creativity and collaboration that drive progress.”

Ryan says: “Schools are at the very heart of communities, shaping not only the future of individual learners but the future of societies. The Global Schools Prize shines a spotlight on institutions that are leading with courage, creativity, and purpose – schools that refuse to stand still in the face of change. This prize is about celebrating their impact and encouraging global collaboration so that innovation in one school can inspire progress in thousands more.”

The inaugural Global Schools Prize will recognise schools across 10 categories:

AI Transformation;

Arts, Culture and Creativity;

Character- and Values-Driven Education;

Global Citizenship and Peacebuilding;

Health and Wellbeing;

Overcoming Adversity;

SEND/Inclusive Education;

STEM Education;

Sustainability; and

Teacher Development.

The Global Schools Prize is open to government-run and privately funded schools worldwide that are going above and beyond to deliver quality education. Applications are now open, and schools interested in applying can visit www.globalschoolsprize.org.