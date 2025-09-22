Vodacom’s #CodeLikeAGirl reaches 10 000 girls

Since its inception in 2017, Vodacom’s #CodeLikeAGirl (CLAG) programme has opened doors for girls in South Africa, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

What began with just 20 participants has grown into a national initiative, with over 10 000 girls having been trained in coding and digital literacy across all nine provinces in the country.

#CLAG offers girls aged 14 to 18 from underprivileged communities access to both on-site and virtual coding bootcamps. These sessions introduce participants to programming languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and GitHub, while also fostering life skills and mentorship opportunities with industry professionals. In 2024 alone, Vodacom trained 3 446 girls – the highest annual intake to date – with a target of 4 000 for 2025.

“We are extremely proud of the impact of #CodeLikeAGirl, which is popularising coding among girls and enabling diversity and inclusivity in STEM, a traditionally male-dominated environment. Through our programme, we are providing girls with an opportunity to grow through digital education and overcome barriers, such as gender stereotypes, that prevent them from achieving their potential. It is rewarding to see how participants often begin the week-long course intimidated by coding but leave with a renewed sense of self-belief and excitement about STEM careers,” says Njabulo Mashigo, human resources director at Vodacom South Africa.

Proving the impact of the initiative, many #CLAG alumni have progressed into Vodacom’s bursary and Early Careers programmes, securing permanent roles and further education in STEM. In addition, the programme’s transformation into an accredited qualification offers certification for long-term career opportunities and helps to build a robust pipeline of female talent for the tech industry.

According to the 2024 UNESCO report Changing the equation: Securing STEM futures for women, women hold just 22% of STEM jobs in G20 countries, and account for only one in 10 leadership positions related to STEM. This disparity can lead to perpetuated gender biases and underrepresentation in STEM, as well as the development of solutions that fail to be inclusive, which is becoming more prevalent with the fast-paced rise of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

“At Vodacom, we believe that empowering young women is not only about changing individual lives but also about fostering greater inclusion and diversity in our industry, and in broader society. By building skills, boosting confidence, creating pathways, and challenging stereotypes, #Code Like a Girl helps shift the gender balance in tech from the ground up. It sends a powerful message: women belong in technology, their voices matter, and their ideas can help shape a better future,” concludes Mashigo.