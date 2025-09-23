After $5bn into Intel, Nvidia invests $100bn in OpenAI

OpenAI and Nvidia have agreed to what they say is a landmark strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems for OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure to train and run its next generation of models on the path to deploying superintelligence.

To support this deployment – including data centre and power capacity – Nvidia intends to invest up to $100-billion in OpenAI as the new Nvidia systems are deployed. The first phase is targeted to come online in the second half of 2026 using the Nvidia Vera Rubin platform.

“Nvidia and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade – from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “This investment and infrastructure partnership marks the next leap forward – deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence.”

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, adds: “Everything starts with compute. Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilise what we’re building with Nvidia to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

OpenAI will work with Nvidia as a preferred strategic compute and networking partner for its AI factory growth plans. The two companies will also work together to co-optimise their roadmaps for OpenAI’s model and infrastructure software as well as Nvidia’s hardware and software.

The companies say that this partnership complements the deep work OpenAI and Nvidia are already doing with a broad network of collaborators including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate partners – focused on building the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure.