Choosing to buy local can strengthen communities

Nearly three million SMEs employ more than 13-million South Africans – and this Heritage Month, a single shopping choice can help secure those jobs, according to RCS.

“Every rand spent locally is a vote for jobs – RCS urges consumers to prioritise local businesses this Heritage Month,” says Sandi Richardson, HR Executive at RCS.

Heritage Month is about more than flying the flag and lighting the braai, she says, it’s a celebration of South Africa’s rich diversity and, most importantly, a reminder that our daily choices shape the country’s future – especially where we spend our money as it ultimately impacts the strength of our economy.

From creating jobs to preserving culture, consumer decisions have a lasting impact on communities and the economy. Just as South Africans proudly cheer on national sports teams, Richardson says it’s equally important to rally behind the entrepreneurs who keep our economy moving.

New data emphasises how much local businesses matter, she says.

According to the FinScope MSME South Africa 2024 report, about three million small and medium enterprises (SMEs) employ more than 13 million people. They are the backbone of the economy – driving employment, particularly in townships and rural communities. However, many of these businesses still struggle to access funding and remain vulnerable without strong consumer support.

“Supporting local isn’t just patriotic, it’s powerful,” says Richardson. “Every rand spent with a South African business is an investment in our people, our culture, and our resilience as a nation. When you choose a local craft, you’re literally keeping someone’s job alive.”

The report shows that around 56% of local SMEs operate informally, making community backing and word-of-mouth crucial to their survival. Encouragingly, more South Africans have started choosing sustainably sourced home-grown products – from fresh produce and traditional crafts to innovative township-based brands. These everyday decisions are the driving force for job creation, while also helping preserve cultural traditions and building a greener tomorrow.

The picture is not without challenges. While it is reported that 97% of South Africans say they like to support local brands, a recent report from the Localisation Support Fund (LSF) reveals the rapid rise of international online retailers, potentially displacing over 8 000 jobs in South Africa over the past five years.

With a focus on stimulating and supporting the South African economy this Heritage Month, Richardson encourages consumers to:

Buy local first : Choose proudly South African products.

: Choose proudly South African products. Click local : Support home-grown online retailers.

: Support home-grown online retailers. Talk up entrepreneurs : Share their stories on social media.

: Share their stories on social media. Show up: Back community events that celebrate local culture and business.

“Heritage Month is the perfect reminder that every purchase is a vote for the kind of future we want to build,” Richardson says. “By choosing to buy local, you don’t just support livelihoods, but also celebrate the unique character of our communities.”