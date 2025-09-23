Government initiatives will boost carbon capture

Nearly 700-million tonnes of CO 2 will be captured globally each year by 2036, according to new research from IDTechEX.

Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies capture carbon dioxide from flue gases or directly from the atmosphere. This waste CO 2 can then be permanently stored or valourised to generate revenue (CO 2 utilisation).

Governments are continuing to create favourable CCUS policy environments through carbon pricing, tax credits, and subsidies in the pursuit of decarbonisation without deindustrialisation. The private sector is increasingly engaging with CCUS – with examples including oil and gas companies pivoting into providing CO 2 transportation and storage services; and data centre hyperscalers creating markets for carbon credits from direct air capture (DAC) and biogenic CCUS (BECCS).

According to the new IDTechEx Carbon Capture,Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) Markets 2026 – 2036: Technologies, Market Forecasts, and Players report, the acceleration of CCUS markets has continued into 2025 – with noteworthy first-of-a-kind projects coming online including Northern Lights T&S and Stratos DAC. As the CCUS project pipeline continues to grow, with 50 megatonnes of new capacity under construction as of 2025, consideration of CCUS business models, economics, and leading/emerging capture technologies becomes more important than ever before.

Business model for CCUS

Typically, tax credits and/or government subsidies are still needed to bring new large-scale CCUS projects online. Important examples include the US 45Q tax credit (recently increased for CO 2 utilisation following the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill) and the UK government announcing £20-billion in funding for industrial CCUS clusters. Compliance carbon market mechanisms – such as carbon taxes and emissions trading schemes – are expected to ultimately enable CCUS long-term. As of 2025, nearly 30% of global CO 2 emissions are covered by some form of carbon pricing, with the arrival of the European Union CBAM (carbon border adjustment mechanism) in 2026 triggering new carbon market developments.

Moreover, new partial chain CCUS hubs, clusters, and networks are set to deliver economies of scale and ease bottleneck CCUS development. By providing shared CO 2 transportation and CO 2 storage infrastructure, this new CCUS business model will streamline the CCUS project pipeline.

Point-source carbon capture innovations

Amine solvents for point-source carbon capture are technologically mature with major players in this space including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Shell, and SLB Capturi. Innovations to reduce the capture costs of amine solvents include demixing solvents and water-lean solvents. On the balance of plant side, development areas include advances to improve mass transfer in absorber/stripper columns.

Beyond amine solvents, emerging start-ups in the carbon capture space are pursuing a broad range of technologies including molten borate salts, facilitated transport membranes, molten carbonate fuel cells, sorbents such as MOFS (metal organic frameworks), and cryogenic approaches. These technologies ultimately aim to reduce the energy demand and costs of carbon capture.

CCUS development varies by region