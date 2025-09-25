Acer and Intel pilot the AI Classroom

AI Classroom is a pilot project launched in 50 schools across six European countries — the UK, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Finland, and Sweden — and ready to kick off in Ireland and Poland.

Jointly developed by Acer and Intel, the project enables teachers to leverage artificial intelligence tools to plan lessons, create content, and personalize education based on students’ diverse learning needs.

Specifically, education-focused devices such as the Acer TravelMate AI and Acer Chromebook Plus provide access to AI-powered tools through the integration of Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, respectively.

These tools are central to:

Delivering personalised tutoring to enhance learning experiences

Optimising teaching management systems, helping teachers with administrative tasks

Assisting educators in curriculum planning and creating interactive lessons

Supporting teachers in analysing trends in students’ tests and planning targeted teaching interventions based on faults and most common errors.

This is made possible by a robust ecosystem: a network of certified resellers with experience in education sector, partnerships with Microsoft and Google, and a consistent focus on the evolving needs of schools.

“Our priority is to empower teachers by providing content and tools that help prepare students with the skills of the future,” says Cristina Pez, commercial director: B2B and education at Acer EMEA.

“Supporting the digitalization of schools means first and foremost enhancing the teacher’s role — with a direct impact on learning quality. With the AI Classroom project, Acer for Education positions itself as a pioneer in bringing AI into schools — not only for teachers but also for the entire institution by improving back-office and administrative processes that support teaching.”

The AI Classroom project pairs with Intel’s Skills for Innovation (SFI) – a training program for teachers recognised by the European Commission as fully aligned with the EU DigComp framework.

Acer has contributed to the development and design of the Starter Packs — modular lesson plans categorised by age group (10–19 years).

AI Classroom and Skills for Innovation are two distinct yet complementary initiatives. Intel SFI provides the pedagogical framework (activities, learning paths, teacher training), while Acer AI Classroom offers concrete technological tools (AI-powered PCs, educational platforms, applications).

Already active in over 150 countries, involving more than 300 000 teachers and with over 1 734 Starter Packs distributed, Skills for Innovation has shown strong results. According to Intel’s 2024 year-end report:

85% of teachers said the program boosted their confidence in using technology in the classroom

92% of students reported feeling more engaged thanks to the proposed activities

“The primary goal of the Intel Skills for Innovation (SFI) program is to integrate skill-building activities into teaching and learning, with a strong focus on real-world applications,” says Luigi Pessina, director of global education programs and strategy at Intel. “All SFI content is designed to help students develop the skills and mindset needed to succeed in the future and enter the workforce fully prepared.”

The SFI program includes:

Over 80 hours of online professional development for teachers

More than 120 SFI Starter Packs — free, ready-to-use teaching resources to help educators efficiently work with tools like CAD, Canva, and AI

Tools to develop key skills in data analysis and computational thinking, promoting more effective teaching aligned with the demands of the modern workforce

The Starter Packs developed by Acer include:

Durability by Design – a STEM module introducing CAD and digital design using an Acer laptop

Screen Sense – focused on digital well-being and responsible screen use, utilizing Canva and design thinking principles

Optimise, Design and Minimise – an activity centered on sustainability and packaging design, aimed at encouraging logical thinking and problem-solving

These modules show how technology can be translated into tangible educational experiences, enhancing the teacher’s role as an innovation facilitator.

“The goal is twofold: to support teachers’ professional growth and make students’ school experience more engaging and aligned with the modern job market,” explains Roberto Rosaschino, senior business manager: education at Acer EMEA.