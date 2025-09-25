Africa’s AI ambitions and digital future go global

As global leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly, African CEOs took the opportunity at the Unstoppable Africa 2025 conference to announce major projects and initiatives that are set to position the continent at the heart of global innovation – most notably the expansion of the AI infrastructure.

This marks a significant step in enabling the continent’s stakeholders to develop local AI solutions designed to address some of Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Zimbabwean billionaire, founder and executive chairman of Econet Global and Cassava Technologies, Strive Masiyiwa, announced that steps are underway to establish Africa’s first network of AI factories. Powered by Nvidia GPUs, the facilities will be completed by the end of 2026, setting the stage for homegrown innovation and accelerating Africa’s participation in the global AI economy.

Another announcement was made by Meta, presented by Kojo Boakye, vice-president, public policy director for Africa, Middle East & Turkey. The company signalled upcoming investment opportunities in Africa’s digital ecosystem, highlighting its confidence in the continent’s growing tech and AI potential.

These initiatives reflect a shift toward locally led solutions and long-term planning with a focus on robust systems, adoption of advanced technologies, and capital investment to drive regional integration and global competitiveness.

In the financial services sector, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) in collaboration with African Pension and Social Security Institutions launched the “Africa Savings for Growth” initiative to explore ways to channel African institutional savings into longer-term investments that support inclusive growth. The continent-wide initiative builds on AFC’s 2025 analysis identifying at least $1,17-trillion in institutional assets across Africa – much of it still allocated to short-term, low-yield instruments.

The Global Africa Business Initiative launched two new GABI Action Pathways focused on digital transformation and healthcare aiming to connect businesses, governments, and innovators working in sectors critical to Africa’s competitiveness and resilience.

The Healthcare Action Pathway aims to improve access to medical services through digital tools, build stronger regional supply chains, attract investment, and support the growth of Africa’s healthcare workforce.

The Digital Transformation Action Pathway focuses on upgrading government services, expanding Internet access and digital infrastructure, training people for future jobs, helping small businesses with tech and funding, and promoting responsible use of AI and data.

Closing the forum, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, Amina J Mohammed says: “When people say Africa is resilient, they’ve got a different definition to resilience than we have. Africa’s resilience is about how we build on what we have and how we strengthen our markets, our economies, and our democracies – and I believe that the values and principles that we all hold are important. Unstoppable Africa is a space to remind ourselves that this is who we are, it is our narrative, on our terms, that we go forth.”