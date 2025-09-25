AI, specialisation the winning combo for high-performing partners

The channel is being redefined by a new wave of high performing partners who are scaling faster, adopting AI sooner, and delivering measurable customer outcomes.

These are the findings of a new IDC study of more than 2 000 software resellers, commissioned by Sage.

“High performing partners are building growth on innovation that delivers outcomes,” Stuart Wilson, senior research director: EMEA partnering ecosystems at IDC. “They lead with customer outcomes, invest in AI as a differentiator, and run disciplined, services-led models with clear vertical focus.

“This cohort is translating technology into higher margins, faster time-to-value and stronger customer advocacy. Their success is repeatable, and their model is setting the pace for the next evolution of the channel.”

High Performance Blueprint

In this blueprint, we define high performing partners as those delivering 20% or more revenue growth in the past two fiscal years.

Growth with quality – Ambition is high across the ecosystem: 63% of all partners report double-digit yearly growth. Among high performing partners, 84% are targeting 20%+ this year. They also report 66% average gross profit margin against the global average of 42%. High performing partners are also reporting a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 61 compared to the global average of 48, signalling stronger customer satisfaction and advocacy. While in South Africa, 40% of partners are targeting 20%+ growth this fiscal year. The country reported the highest share achieving 20%+ growth over the past two years, and the average NPS is 52, the highest across all surveyed countries. South African partners also report a 50% average gross profit margin (vs 42% global).

“Partners who win put customers first, specialise where it counts, and apply AI to real problems. Sage helps them scale those strengths to unlock growth and accelerate time to revenue so they can lead the next wave of innovation. That’s the ecosystem we’re building together,” says Juha Harkonen, vice-president: partner ecosystem at Sage.

“South African software partners are not just participating in the global channel; they are defining its future,” comments PJ Bishop, vice-president: services for Africa and Middle East at Sage. “Their exceptional growth and world-leading customer satisfaction demonstrate a relentless focus on outcomes, specialisation where it matters most, and the application of trusted AI to real-world challenges.”