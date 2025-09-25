All the winners of the Llama Impact Grant

Meta, in partnership with Data Science Africa, has announced the winners of the Llama Impact Grant for Startups and Researchers at this year’s Unstoppable Africa 2025 event.

Launched in March 2025, the initiative is part of Meta’s global Llama Impact Grants programme and enables startups, researchers, and innovators across Sub-Saharan Africa to harness Meta’s open-source large language model, Llama, to tackle some of the region’s most pressing challenges.

Each winner receives $20 000 in funding alongside technical mentorship, networking opportunities, and engagement with policy and ecosystem stakeholders to accelerate growth and maximise societal impact.

The programme builds on Meta’s broader commitment to strengthen Africa’s AI and innovation ecosystems, prioritising scalable solutions in healthcare, education, agriculture, and digital accessibility.

And the winners are:

Vambo AI (South Africa) – Co-founder and CEO Chido Dzinotyiwei is building Africa’s multilingual AI infrastructure through Vambo AI which develops both proprietary and open-source models powering translation, transcription, generation, and search across 60+ African languages. The platform treats language as critical infrastructure, accelerating digital inclusion and innovation at scale.

Radease (Nigeria) – Taiwo Oyewole, co-founder and CEO, leads Radease in simplifying access to safe medicines by empowering Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) with WhatsApp-based AI tools that improve access to trusted health information and resources in underserved communities.

Easy Read Africa (Rwanda) – Led by Isaac Manzi, AI and Data Innovation advisor at GIZ and community manager at MbazaNLP, Easy Read Africa transforms complex documents into simplified text, visuals, and natural voice narration making information accessible for people with cognitive and learning challenges.

“We received an incredible number of applications this year reflecting the vibrant and growing AI ecosystem across Africa. These projects exemplify the spirit of innovation and impact that the ‘Llama Impact Grant for Startups and Researchers’ stands for. We are excited to support their journeys and look forward to seeing the positive change they will bring to their communities and beyond,” says Sherry Dzinerova, director of AMET Public Policy, Programmes, Campaigns and Product at Meta.