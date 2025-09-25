OpenAI to pump $400m into new AI data centres

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank have announced they will be building five new US data centre sites under OpenAI’s AI infrastructure platform Stargate.

The combined capacity from the new site, along with OpenAI’s flagship site in Texas and ongoing projects with CoreWeave, will bring Stargate to nearly 7 gigawatts of planned capacity and over $400-billion in investment over the next three years.

This will puts the company on track to securing the full $500-billion, 10-gigawatt commitment it announced in January by the end of 2025 – ahead of the planned schedule.

In July, OpenAI and Oracle entered an agreement to develop up to 4,5 gigawatts of additional Stargate capacity in a partnership exceeding $300-billion between the two companies over the next five years. These three new sites, together with another site that is expected to be announced soon, will add to existing capacity to deliver over 5,5 gigawatts of capacity.

OpenAI states that these sites are expected to create over 25 000 onsite jobs, and tens of thousands of additional jobs.

The other two Stargate sites covered by the new announcement can scale to 1,5 gigawatts over the next 18 months. These sites will be developed through a partnership by SoftBank and OpenAI that can scale to multiple gigawatts of AI infrastructure.

“AI can only fulfill its promise if we build the compute to power it. That compute is the key to ensuring everyone can benefit from AI and to unlocking future breakthroughs,” says Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. “We’re already making historic progress toward that goal through Stargate and moving quickly not just to meet its initial commitment, but to lay the foundation for what comes next.”

Clay Magouyrk, CEO of Oracle, adds: “Oracle’s reliable, scalable, and secure AI infrastructure is helping OpenAI rapidly scale its business. To meet this enormous demand, we continue to expand OCI’s footprint at an unrivaled pace to deliver the most performant and cost-effective AI training and inferencing.”

Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group, comments: ““Stargate is harnessing SoftBank’s innovative data center design and energy expertise to deliver the scalable compute that powers AI’s future. Together with OpenAI, Arm, and our Stargate partners, we are paving the way for a new era where AI advances humanity.”