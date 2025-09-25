Seacom 2.0 sets Africa up for an AI, cloud future

Seacom has launched Seacom 2.0 a new subsea cable system that the company believes will help secure Africa’s role in the global digital economy while addressing the demand for AI, cloud and real-time data services.

It was 16 years ago that Seacom first went live with its privately-owned subsea cable to connect countries around the Indian Ocean. That cable opened up connectivity to many parts of the Africa for the first time, cutting costs by as much as 300% and sparking a wave of innovation in cloud services, fintech and technology ecosystems.

Now the region, with 2,9-billion people across 33 nations characterised by youthful populations and a surging middle class, is ready for a new era of growth.

By 2030, networks are expected to carry over 10-billion AI agents. Seacom 2.0 aims to serve as the backbone for this AI-driven growth. Looking further ahead, the system is engineered to support a world population of 10-billion by 2050, with the Indian Ocean Basin projected to house half of humanity. ​

Seacom 2.0 introduces a 48-fibre-pair architecture, providing for high-capacity, low-latency AI workloads. Cable landing stations will transform into AI communication nodes, linking African nations’ sovereign AI infrastructure to global data hubs.

Resilience is key to new infrastructure: after recent cable disruptions exposed vulnerabilities, the project adopts diversified routes closer to African shores and open, carrier-neutral landing points to reduce risks and enhance security. This design ensures uninterrupted connectivity while reinforcing Africa’s digital sovereignty and also a strategic decision that transforms coastal nations from passive endpoints into active custodians of global digital flow.

For nations along the route, Seacom 2.0 is a catalyst for growth. It will:

Boost GDP: Subsea infrastructure has already lifted African nations’ GDP per capita by over 6%. Seacom 2.0 aims to multiply this impact. ​

Fuel Smart Infrastructure: From IoT-enabled ports to AI-driven city planning, the network will support real-time analytics and edge computing. ​

Empower SMEs: By lowering barriers to enterprise-grade connectivity, Seacom 2.0 opens doors for small businesses to access cloud tools, engage customers globally, and integrate into digital trade platforms. ​

The system will also act as a gateway for landlocked regions, such as the SADC and East African markets, reducing reliance on single routes and positioning countries as hubs for content and applications providers.

“Seacom 2.0 is more than a cable, it’s the foundation of a shared AI-driven future,” says Alpheus Mangale, group CEO of Seacom. “This project isn’t just about connecting people; it is about ensuring Africa and its neighbours control their digital destinies. By enabling open access and regional integration, we are creating a system that is resilient, sustainable, and inclusive.” ​